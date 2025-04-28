Rafael Nadal's new hotel where stay starts at nearly $500: All you need to know about the Spaniard's latest luxury venture

It has only been a few months since Rafael Nadal retired from tennis, but he has been keeping himself busy. From attending tournaments and football matches to dedicating more time to his academy and focusing on his business ventures, he is living this new chapter to the fullest.

In 2022, Nadal expanded his global empire by launching a new lifestyle brand in partnership with Meliá Hotels International. Their brand, ZEL, features a collection of resorts and urban hotels.

The Spaniard opened the first ZEL hotel in his birthplace, Mallorca, followed by a second one on the Costa Brava in 2024. Now, in 2025, he has celebrated the launch of the latest location: ZEL Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The resort boasts 190 suites, each designed with natural materials and biophilic elements to promote relaxation and a connection with nature, capturing a true Mediterranean vibe. Stays start at $447,802 per night, with accommodation options including the ZEL Suite, ZEL Master Suite, ZEL Two-Bedroom Master Suite, ZEL Swim-Up Suite, ZEL Swim-Up Master Suite, ZEL Two-Bedroom Master Suite Swim-Up, and Casa ZEL Swim-Up Suite. All suites feature private outdoor spa tubs, air conditioning and 24-hour room service.

In terms of dining, the resort offers Parda, a Mediterranean-style buffet with outdoor seating, Nokyo, a Japanese fusion restaurant, and Tacorini, a unique Greek-Mexican fusion spot. Guests can also enjoy Silvestre, a wine cellar and bar, along with a vibrant beach club.

The resort also prioritizes holistic well-being through its AUA Spa, which includes whirlpool baths, a sauna, a steam room, and private treatment rooms offering massages and other therapies. Guests can also access a fully equipped gym with personal trainers, along with the ZEL Club, which offers activities like aerial yoga, Pilates, cycling tours, and more.

Most importantly, no resort tied to Rafael Nadal — one of the biggest sporting icons — would be complete without dedicated spaces for sports. Zel Punta Cana features five tennis courts designed for players of all levels with coaching available, access to the Cocotal Country Club golf course, and a variety of water activities like sailing, kayaking, and parasailing. Guests can also relax at two swimming pools equipped with free cabanas, sun loungers, and pool umbrellas.

Rafael Nadal's vision behind launching ZEL hotels

Rafael Nadal pictured at a press conference | Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal’s idea behind ZEL Hotels comes from his Mallorcan roots and his wish to share the Mediterranean way of living with others. Teaming up with Meliá Hotels International, he wanted to create a brand focused on well-being, relaxation, and connecting with nature.

The idea for ZEL Hotels actually started during a casual chat between Nadal and Meliá’s CEO, Gabriel Escarrer, where they jotted down ideas on a napkin. Having traveled the world as a professional athlete, the Spaniard wanted guests to feel comfortable and at home when they stayed at his hotels.

“Both for Gabriel and I, we are very enthusiastic about the new opening of another hotel, the first outside of Spain, and that it is here in Punta Cana," Nadal said in Spanish while announcing the collaboration.

“We work hard, but we know how to enjoy ourselves, and this is pretty much the Mediterranean lifestyle,” Meliá's Chief Operating Officer André P. Gerondeau added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was closely involved with the Dominican Republic branch, working with the architecture firm Alvaro Sanz to bring a touch of Mallorca to the resort. He also helped design the resort’s tapestries, textiles, and wooden furniture, adding his personal touch throughout.

Nadal and Meliá plan to open 20 new ZEL properties over the next five years, with new locations expected to launch within the next 18 months in Madrid and Sayulita, Mexico. A ZEL hotel is also being developed in Ko Samui, Thailand.

Apart from that, the Spaniard has invested in several other ventures, with his Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca being his biggest project so far. The academy has produced notable names like Alexandra Eala and Jaume Munar, while top players like Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz have also trained there frequently.

He runs the Rafa Nadal Foundation, a non-profit organization, and is a co-owner of the Tatel chain of high-end Spanish restaurants alongside celebrities like Enrique Iglesias and Pau Gasol. He is also involved with Mabel Capital, an investment firm with interests in hospitality, real estate, and sports ventures.

