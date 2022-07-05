Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Quarterfinal

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will duke it out against World No. 14 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday.

Following four-set wins over Francisco Cerundolo and Ricardas Berankis, Nadal defeated Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets. The Spaniard was up against Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round.

Nadal won the first couple of sets quite comfortably. He dropped his serve at the start of the third set but broke back immediately to level the score. He secured another break of serve to solidify his hold on the match. However, the former World No. 1 failed to serve out the match at 5-4, getting broken once again.

Nadal led 5-2 in the ensuing tie-break and held three match points as the score reached 6-3. However, he missed them all as the Dutchman fought back to tie the score at 6-6. The Spaniard didn't let it spiral out of his control completely. He won the next two points to win the match 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6).

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently participating at the Wimbledon Championships, the only grass court Grand Slam tournament of the season. He's gunning for his third title here following his wins in 2008 and 2010. He's also on track to complete a Calendar Year Grand Slam, having won the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Nadal is up against 11th seed Taylor Fritz. Their head-to-head is tied at 1-1 after the American defeated him in the final of the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year.

Fritz won the title at Eastbourne before competing at Wimbledon and has continued his good run of form here. He's yet to drop a set in the tournament. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti, Alastair Gray, Alex Molcan and Jason Kubler to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

Nadal and Fritz's quarterfinal showdown is scheduled to be the second match of the day on Center Court on Wednesday, July 6.

Match Timing: Approximately 3:30 pm local time / 4:30 pm CET / 10:30 am ET / 8 pm IST.

Date: July 6, 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports and Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

Netherlands: Eurosport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Poland: Polsat

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

