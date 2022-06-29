Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 2

Rafael Nadal will take on Ricardas Berankis in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday. The Spaniard had to overcome Francisco Cerundolo in four sets to win his first match at the grass-court major since 2019.

Nadal registered the 31st victory of what has been a sensational season for him so far. The 36-year-old has produced some brilliant tennis to win both the Australian Open and the French Open, and he is in contention to win Wimbledon.

The Spaniard will enter his match against Berankis as the favorite to win and will also have the crowd cheering for him.

For his 1st match since 3 years at Wimbledon, Rafa has needed more than 3h30 to take down Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 Tough start for Nadal For his 1st match since 3 years at Wimbledon, Rafa has needed more than 3h30 to take down Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 https://t.co/8C941XLLnJ

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently competing at Wimbledon. The Spaniard has won 54 out of 66 matches in the tournament throughout his career, winning twice in 2008 and 2010.

The 2011 final remains Nadal's last title clash at the grass-court major. He suffered early exits at Wimbledon in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. He reached the semifinals in 2018 and 2019, losing to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Ricardas Berankis is Nadal's opponent in the second round of Wimbledon

Nadal will take on Ricardas Berankis in the second round of Wimbledon. This will be the second meeting between the two players. Incidentally, Berankis was Nadal's first opponent this season, at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. The King of Clay beat the Lithuanian 6-2, 7-5.

Berankis is currently ranked 106th in the world and has won seven out of 13 matches so far this season. He defeated Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis match schedule

The second-round match between Nadal and Berankis will be the second match on Centre Court on Thursday, June 30.

Match Timing: Approx 3 pm local time | 2 pm GMT | 7 30 pm IST | 10 am ET.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Nadal's match against Berankis on their respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the match on BBC & Eurosport.

Canada: Canadian fans will be able to watch the match on TSN.

Spain: Spanish viewers can watch their sporting icon in action at Wimbledon live on Telefonica & Movistar+

India: Viewers in India can follow the match live on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.

