Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Semifinals

Rafael Nadal will take on Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday. The Spaniard made it to the last four of the tournament after overcoming 11th seed Taylor Fritz in five sets despite facing some abdominal problems.

The American took the opening set 6-3 but Nadal won the second 7-5. Fritz restored his lead by winning the third set 6-3 but the King of Clay once again displayed his fighting spirit to win the next two sets 7-5, 7-6(4).

Nadal has had a pretty good season so far, winning 35 out of 38 matches with four titles to his name. At Wimbledon, he beat Francisco Cerundolo and Ricardas Berankis in the opening two rounds, both in four sets before registering straight-set wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Botic van de Zandschulp.

After overcoming Fritz, Nadal faces a tough opponent in Kyrgios, who has performed well lately. The Australian might be the favorite to win the match considering the 36-year-old's abdominal problems.

However, Nadal should not be written off, considering his quality and mentality, and, crucially, have the Centre Court crowd cheering him on.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently playing at Wimbledon. The Spaniard has played 70 matches at the grass court Major, winning 58 of them while losing 12. He won the title twice, with the first coming in 2008 following an epic final against Roger Federer. His second triumph at SW19 came in 2010, beating Tomas Berdych in the final.

After this, he reached the final in 2011 and the semifinals in 2018 and 2019. The Spaniard made it to the final four of Wimbledon for the eighth time this year.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Nick Kyrgios is Rafael Nadal's opponent in the Wimbledon semifinals

Nadal will lock horns with Kyrgios in the semifinals of Wimbledon. The Australian made it to the last four of a Major for the first time in his career by defeating Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Kyrgios has won 21 out of 27 matches so far this season and is in good form at the moment.

Nadal and Kyrgios will lock horns for the tenth time with the Spaniard leading 6-3 head-to-head. The winner of the match takes on either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match schedule

The semifinal between Nadal and Kyrgios will be the second match on Centre Court on Friday, July 8

Match Timing: Approx 3: 30 pm local time | 2: 30 pm GMT | 8 pm IST | 10: 30 am ET.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Nadal's match against Kyrgios on their respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the match on BBC & Eurosport.

Canada: Canadian fans will be able to watch the match on TSN.

Spain: Spanish viewers can watch their sporting icon in action at Wimbledon live on Telefonica & Movistar+

India: Viewers in India can follow the match live on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.

