Acapulco 2022 Final, Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

In a rematch of the Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal beat top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 to enter the summit clash at Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico, on Friday night.

The Spaniard saved all 11 break points he faced to extend his career-best start to a season to 14-0, which includes title wins at the Australian Open and the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

The fourth seed will now lock horns with sixth seed Cameron Norrie, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier in the day.

The former World No. 1 has won all three of his meetings with the Brit without dropping a set. Their most recent clash was at Roland Garros last year, where Nadal ran away to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win.

While the Spaniard will be seeking a staggering 91st career title, the Brit will be eyeing his fourth.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

The Spanish southpaw is currently playing at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico, which is an outdoor hardcourt tournament at the ATP 500 level. Nadal is a three-time champion at the event, having lifted the trophy in 2005, 2013 and 2020. He also finished as the runner-up to Sam Querrey in 2017.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Rafael Nadal will cross swords with World No. 12 Cameron Norrie in a battle of two lefties. Interestingly, it will be a clash of two winning streaks in the final.

Norrie came to Acapulco on the back of a title win at Delray Beach. With four more victories in Mexico this week, the 26-year-old has now extended his winning run to eight matches.

Norrie has been in a rich vein of form over the past few months. Last year, he claimed a couple of titles, the biggest of which was the Indian Wells Masters. The Brit also finished as runner-up in four other events in what was his career-best season.

He has turned his season around this year after a brief stutter in the Australian swing. Norrie will be heading into the Nadal clash with a 10-5 win-loss record for the year and will hope to make a statement against his much-fancied rival.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie match schedule

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's final match against sixth seed Cameron Norrie is scheduled to start not before 9 pm local time on February 26.

Match timing: Not before 9 pm local time/ 3 am GMT/ 10 pm EST/ 8.30 am IST.

Date: 27 February 2022 (UK and India), 26 February 2022 (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, the Tennis Channel will broadcast all the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

Matches will also be streamed on Tennis TV.

