Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Acapulco 2022 Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal set a new personal record with a 6-0, 6-3 win over lucky loser Stefan Kozlov in the second round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday.

The win was his 12th win in what has so far been an incredible season for the Spaniard, with titles at the Australian Open and the Melbourne Summer Set Open. The 12-0 win-loss record is now his best-ever start to a season, eclipsing the 11-0 record he held at the beginning of 2014.

Nadal will next take on World No. 39 Tommy Paul as he seeks his fourth trophy in Acapulco and the 91st of his career.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

The Spanish southpaw is currently playing at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico, which is an outdoor hardcourt tournament at the ATP 500 level. Nadal is a three-time champion at the event, having lifted the trophy in 2005, 2013 and 2020. He also finished as the runner-up to Sam Querrey in 2017.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Rafael Nadal's quarterfinal opponent, Tommy Paul, had a stellar junior career. He won the 2015 French Open boys' singles title and reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in juniors that year.

The New Jersey-born American's transition to the senior circuit has, however, been slow. The 24-year-old has so far won a solitary title on the ATP tour, which was at the 250-level Stockholm Open in November last year. Paul put up a gritty performance in the final to edge the higher-ranked Denis Shapovalov in three sets for the title.

Now perched at a career-high ranking of 39th, Paul has fared decently this year, reaching the semis at Delray Beach and the quarters at both the Adelaide tournaments.

He started his Abierto Mexicano Telcel campaign this week by facing off against fifth seed Matteo Berrettini, who retired from their first round encounter due to an abdominal injury, with the score being 6-4, 1-5 in the Italian's favor. Paul then made it through to the last eight with a hard-fought 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-5 win over Dusan Lajovic.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul match schedule

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's quarterfinal match against Tommy Paul is scheduled to start not before 8 pm local time on February 24. It is the third match of the day in Estadio (Center Court) at Abierto Mexicano Telcel.

Match timing: Not before 8 pm local time/ 2 am GMT/ 9 pm EST/ 7.30 am IST.

Date: 25 February 2022 (UK and India), 24 February 2022 (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, the Tennis Channel will broadcast all the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

Matches will also be streamed on Tennis TV.

