Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Australian Open 2022 semifinal

20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will lock horns with seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Friday. Nadal defeated 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in a topsy-turvy quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for him.

After winning the first two sets the Spaniard lost the next two, bringing back memories of last year's Australian Open. Back then, Nadal lost his quarterfinal match to Stefanos Tsitsipas despite being up two sets to love.

But history didn't repeat itself; Nadal stepped up his level in the deciding set against Shapovalov to win the match 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

The Spaniard is currently participating at the 2022 Australian Open, which is the first Grand Slam of the season. He is now just two wins away from a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 is set to square off against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in what will be their second meeting. Nadal won their only previous encounter, in the semifinals of the 2019 US Open, by the scoreline 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1.

Berrettini on his part sealed his place in the semis - his first at the Australian Open, in dramatic fashion. Like Nadal, the Italian won the first two sets of his quarterfinal clash against Gael Monfils, before losing the next two.

But in the deciding set Berrettini was too good for his opponent, and he ended up winning the match 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2.

Berrettini becomes the first Italian man in singles history to reach the final four at the Australian Open



Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini match schedule

Nadal will play the second match of the day session on Rod Laver Arena. The first match of the day, which is the mixed doubles final, will start at 12 pm local time. The Spaniard's match is scheduled after that, but it won't start before 2:30 pm local time.

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm AEDT, not before 3:30 am GMT, not before 9:00 am IST and not before 10:30 pm EST.

Date: 28 January 2022 (Australia, UK and India), 27 January 2022 (USA and Canada).

Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini streaming details

Viewers from specific countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, ESPN and Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Eurosport.

India & sub-continent: Viewers can watch the Spaniard in action on Sony Six and the Sony Liv app.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2022 Australian Open, click here.

