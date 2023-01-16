Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Australian Open 2023, Round 2

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Spaniard started his title defense against World No. 38 Jack Draper in the first round. He grabbed the opening set but was outplayed by his younger opponent to lose the second set. The former World No. 1 had a healthy lead in the third set, but the Brit managed to level the score.

Nadal still managed to edge Draper to capture the third set. The 20-year old broke the defending champion's serve to start the fourth set, but that was it for him. The Spaniard then bagged six consecutive games to wrap up a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory. This marked his first win of the year, having lost both of his United Cup matches earlier.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

He is currently participating at the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam. He's aiming to equal Serena Williams' record of 23 Major titles, while further extending his lead among male players.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open.

The defending champion will now take on Mackeznie McDonald. He was up against fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the first round. It turned out to be a hard-fought battle, with the former coming out on top in five sets in a little over four hours.

The two have faced off just once before, with the 36-year old notching up a comfortable straight-sets win at the 2020 French Open. While the American's resume on clay isn't outstanding, he's certainly a worthy challenger on hardcourts. He made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open a couple of years ago.

Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald match schedule

While it is known that the Spaniard will take to the court on Wednesday, the exact order of play for Day 3 is yet to be revealed. The article will be updated in due time accordingly.

Date: 18 January 2023.

Match Timing: TBA.

Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes