Rafael Nadal’s comeback at the Brisbane International will continue after the 37-year-old secured a 7-5 6-1 win over Dominic Thiem of Austria. The Spaniard is making a return from an injury lay-off after a year and seemed in good shape from a physical standpoint.

Nadal’s athleticism against Thiem must have alleviated the concerns of his supporters, as the Spaniard covered the court well in the match. Thiem tested Nadal’s court coverage by playing shots repeatedly into the open court, but the latter did well to get to the ball on most of the occasions.

Moreover, Nadal also hit his backhand well in the match, which is usually an indicator of the kind of rhythm he is in. The Spaniard will take some stopping in the tournament, as he looks hungry for success after a long hiatus.

He will want to have a good run in the tournament ahead of the much-awaited Australian Open. It remains to be seen if he can consistently play well at his age. However, the Spaniard has proven his doubters wrong in the past and not many people would be willing to bet against him.

Who is Rafael Nadal's next opponent

Australia’s Jason Kubler will be Nadal’s next opponent. This will be the very first meeting between them.

Kubler, playing on his home soil, defeated Aslan Karatsev in the first round, as the latter withdrew from the match owing to an injury. The Australian dealt with Karatsev’s fierce groundstrokes pretty well in the match.

The 30-year-old Kubler is ranked 102nd in the world at the moment. He had a decent win-loss record of 25-19 last year. Kubler enjoyed his best time on grass with a win-loss record of 8-4 on the surface.

Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler match schedule

The two are up second at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Thursday. The match will begin at around 6:30 P.M. local time.

Date: January 4, 2024 (Australia, UK & India), January 3, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: 6:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 a.m. GMT, 2:00 am IST and 3:30 p.m. ET (expected).

Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: USA

Sky Sports : UK

TSN : Canada

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here