Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Denis Kudla to replace Reilly Opelka as the Spaniard's opponent

Reigning Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal is all set for his 6th appearance at the Mexican Open. The Spaniard will look to extend his current 11-match winning streak when he takes on lucky loser Denis Kudla at Acapulco later this week.

The Spanish bull won his 2nd title in Melbourne in emphatic fashion, coming from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash. With his victory, the Spaniard also broke the men's record for most Major titles. He will be looking to carry his rich vein of form into the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Rafael Nadal is currently competing at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, where he's the top seed. The men's singles event in Acapulco has a field of 32 ATP players and a total prize money of $1,832,890.

The Spaniard has enjoyed immense success at the ATP 500 tournament in the past, having won the title thrice (2005, 2013, 2020). The three-time Acapulco titlist has accumulated an overall 20-2 win-loss record at the tournament. It may also be noted that he was unable to play the hardcourt event last year due to physical issues following his campaign in Melbourne the month before.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Denis Kudla hits a backhand at the 2022 Australian Open

Nadal was originally supposed to take on the big-serving Reilly Opelka in his opening round-match at Acapulco. But the American has now withdrawn from the event and has been replaced by lucky loser Denis Kudla in the draw.

It should be noted that Kudla hasn't won many matches on the main tour over the years, and has competed mostly on the ATP Challenger circuit. The American is currently ranked 100th in the world. He lost to Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the final qualifying round but has now received a Lucky Loser spot in the main draw.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Kudla match schedule

The 21-time Major winner's first-round match is second on the schedule for the main court after a 6 pm local time start. The match is likely to begin before 9 pm local time.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Acapulco - Tuesday schedule incl. Medvedev, Nadal and Tsitsipas Acapulco - Tuesday schedule incl. Medvedev, Nadal and Tsitsipas https://t.co/mEgc3lZb1p

Here are the broadcast timings of his match for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India.

USA: Approx. 10:00 pm ET, February 22, 2022

UK: Approx. 3:00 am GMT, February 23 , 2022

Canada: Approx. 10:00 pm ET, February 22, 2022

India: Approx 8:30 am IST, February 23, 2022

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Kudla streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast all the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch the matches on TSN.

