Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022, 3rd Round

Rafael Nadal's hunt for a 22nd Grand Slam title continues against Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday, May 27.

Nadal earned a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win against home favorite Corentin Moutet in the second round on Wednesday. The only hiccup faced by the former World No. 1 was getting broken while serving for the match, but he immediately broke back for the win.

It was the Spaniard's 300th Grand Slam win, as well as his 107th in Paris.

Nadal previously defeated Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently competing at the French Open, the season's second Grand Slam event. With 13 titles under his belt at the venue so far, he remains the most successful player in the history of the tournament.

The southpaw's title defense ended in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic last year, bringing an end to his four-year reign in Paris.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2022 Italian Open.

Nadal's third-round adversary is World No. 29 Botic van de Zandschulp. This will be the first meeting between them.

Van de Zandschulp has made steady progress over the past year. He reached his maiden career final on clay just a few weeks ago at the BMW Open in Munich before retiring against Holger Rune.

At the French Open, he defeated qualifier Pavel Kotov in the first round. In the second round, Van de Zandschulp led by two sets to love against Fabio Fognini. But the Italian retired halfway through the third set, letting the 26-year-old advance to the third round in Paris for the first time.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp match schedule

Nadal and van de Zandschulp's third-round contest will be the third match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Friday, May 27.

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time / 2 pm GMT / 10 am ET / 7:30 pm IST.

Date: 27 May 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

