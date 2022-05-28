Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022, 4th Round

Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round of the French Open after defeating 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday. The Spaniard is yet to drop a set at the French Open, having beaten Jordan Thompson and Corentin Moutet in the previous rounds.

Nadal faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16 of the French Open. The Canadian reached the fourth round of the competition after beating Filip Krajinovic in straight sets.

Auger-Aliassime is coached by Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, and will be facing him for the second time. Nadal previously beat the Canadian in straight sets in the second round of the Madrid Open in 2019.

The winner of the match takes on Novak Djokovic or Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently competing at the French Open. The Spaniard is vying for a record-extending 14th title and 22nd Grand Slam triumph. He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros last year but lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Nadal will square off against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open. The 21-year-old has won 26 out of 38 matches so far this season. Auger-Aliassime was instrumental in Canada's victory in the ATP Cup and followed it up by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open where he pushed Daniil Medvedev to five sets.

He won his first ATP title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Rotterdam Open. Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open during the claycourt season.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

The fourth-round clash between Nadal and Auger-Aliassime will be the third match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, May 29.

Match timing: Approx 5 pm local time / 3 pm GMT / 8.30 pm IST, 11 am ET

Date: 29 May 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Nadal's match against Auger-Aliassime live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch their highest-ranked player challenge Nadal live on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch their tennis icon live on Eurosport.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

