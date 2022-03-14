Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Indian Wells 2022 3rd Round

Rafael Nadal will aim to win his 17th match in a row when he locks horns with 27th seed Dan Evans in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.

The Spaniard was made to work hard by rising star Sebastian Korda in the second round on Saturday. Nadal had to claw his way back from a double break down in the final set to register a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (3) win against the American.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will hope to put up an improved performance against Evans as he continues his quest for a fourth title in the Californian desert.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is playing at the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells, California, known as the BNP Paribas Open. The 35-year-old has lifted the title on three previous occasions, in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Nadal will square off against World No. 29 Dan Evans of Great Britain. The 31-year-old has one title to his name and a career-high ranking of 22, which he achieved in September last year.

Evans made a fantastic start to the 2022 season, winning all three of his matches in the ATP Cup. He then reached the semifinals in Sydney and the third round of the Australian Open.

However, since the Australian swing, the Brit has gone quiet and has managed to notch up just one win in two tournaments before heading to Indian Wells.

He appears to have rediscovered his touch in the desert as he pummeled Federico Coria 6-2, 6-0 in the second round on Saturday.

Rafael Nadal vs Dan Evans match schedule

Nadal will play the second match of the day session at Stadium 1, which is the event's main court. Action on the court begins with World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev's third-round clash against Gael Monflls.

Match timing: Approx 12:30 pm PT/8:30 pm GMT/2:00 am IST/3:30 pm EST.

Date: 14 March 2022 (USA, UK & Canada), 15 March 2022 (India).

Rafael Nadal vs Dan Evans streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Indian fans can watch the men's matches live on Voot.

