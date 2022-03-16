Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Indian Wells 2022 4th Round

Rafael Nadal will look to extend his unbeaten run to 18 matches when he meets 17th seed Reilly Opelka in the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday.

After scraping through his second-round clash against Sebastian Korda, the 21-time Grand Slam champion had an easier time on the court against Dan Evans. The Spaniard brushed off the 27th seed 7-5, 6-3 to march into the fourth round.

The three-time Indian Wells Masters champion will hope to continue his incredible winning momentum against the big-serving Opelka in his next match.

TENNIS @Tennis



got the first Masters 1000 win of his career as a 16-year-old at Monte Carlo in 2003.



Today at Indian Wells, a 35-year-old Rafael Nadal battled to the 400th Masters 1000 victory of his career, the first man ever to reach that milestone. DID YOU KNOW @RafaelNadal got the first Masters 1000 win of his career as a 16-year-old at Monte Carlo in 2003.Today at Indian Wells, a 35-year-old Rafael Nadal battled to the 400th Masters 1000 victory of his career, the first man ever to reach that milestone. DID YOU KNOW❓@RafaelNadal got the first Masters 1000 win of his career as a 16-year-old at Monte Carlo in 2003.Today at Indian Wells, a 35-year-old Rafael Nadal battled to the 400th Masters 1000 victory of his career, the first man ever to reach that milestone.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is playing in the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells, California. The 35-year-old has lifted the title on three previous occasions, in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

World No. 17 Opelka stands between Nadal and a quarter-final berth at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

The 6'11'' American won't be an easy opponent by any means. He has made rapid strides in the last couple of years, registering three titles, the latest of which came at the Dallas Open in February.

Opelka also made the final at Delray Beach a week later, finishing as the runner-up to Cameron Norrie.

At the BNP Paribas Open, the 24-year-old began his campaign with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 win over rising star Lorenzo Musetti. He then showed tremendous fighting spirit to knock out 13th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

Nadal and Opelka have squared off just once before, at the Italian Open last year. The former World No. 1 came through 6-4, 6-4.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



Day 10 is going to be



#IndianWells Nadal. Kyrgios. Halep.Day 10 is going to be Nadal. Kyrgios. Halep.Day 10 is going to be 🔥#IndianWells

Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka match schedule

Nadal will play the second match of the day session at Stadium 1, which is the event's main court. The action on the court begins with 20th seed Taylor Fritz's fourth-round clash against 29th seed Alex de Minaur.

Match timing: Approx. 12:30 pm PT/7:30 pm GMT/1:00 am IST/3:30 pm EST.

Date: 16 March 2022 (USA, UK & Canada), 17 March 2022 (India).

Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Indian fans can watch the men's matches live on Voot.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala