Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Indian Wells 2022 Semifinal

Rafael Nadal will look to reach his fourth consecutive final of the year, but teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz stands in his way. The two are set to face off in the semifinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.

Nadal has had to navigate some tricky opponents to get to this stage. He looked down and out against Sebastian Korda in the second round, but staged one of his customery comebacks to emerge victorious.

Dan Evans and Reilly Opelka were dealt with in straight sets in the next two rounds. Nadal faced some resistance from Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals, but the Spaniard eventually won in three sets. He'll he aiming to score his 20th consecutive win of the season in the next round.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently competing at the Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open. It is the first Masters 1000 event of the season. The former World No. 1 is a three-time champion here, winning the title in 2007, 2009 and 2013, while being a runner-up in 2011. He hasn't reached the title round here since his previous triumph in 2013.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal is set to take on fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The teenager won the biggest title of his career so far at the ATP 500 in Rio a few weeks ago and has been in splendid form.

Alcaraz continued his rapid rise to the top by reaching the last four in the California desert. He's reached the semifinals at the Masters 1000 level for the first time and is the youngest to reach this stage since Andre Agassi in 1988.

#IndianWells @alcarazcarlos03 becomes the youngest semifinalist since Andre Agassi in 1988, upsetting defending champion Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-3 🚨🚨🚨@alcarazcarlos03 becomes the youngest semifinalist since Andre Agassi in 1988, upsetting defending champion Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-3#IndianWells https://t.co/PmlP7v44OY

Alcaraz is now on a 10-match winning streak, which started with his title run in Rio. He hasn't dropped a set en route to the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule

Nadal will play the third match of the day at Stadium 1. The first match of the day is the women's doubles final, which begins at 11 am local time. The other men's semifinal (Rublev vs Fritz) will take place after that, beginning at 1 pm local time. Nadal and Alcaraz will then take to the court.

Match timing: Approx. 2:30 pm local time (PT)/ 5:30 pm (ET)/ 9:30 pm GMT/ 3:00 am IST

Date: 19 March 2022 (USA, Canada and UK), 20 March 2022 (India)

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches will be available on voot.

