Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule - Quarterfinal | Australian Open 2022

20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will square off against 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Spaniard defeated Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14), 6-2, 6-2 in the previous round, with the first-set tie-break that went on for 28 minutes being the highlight of the match.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently participating at the 2022 Australian Open, which is the first Grand Slam of the season. He is seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, which will end the current three-way tie between Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and himself.

Victory in Melbourne would also mean a second Australian Open crown which would make him the second man after Djokovic to complete the double Career Grand Slam.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Australian Open

The former World No. 1 is set to clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov in what will be their sixth meeting. Nadal has won three of them while his opponent has won just one. Shapovalov got a walkover once as well, which doesn't count as a win for him.

The Canadian upset third seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round, winning 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. This was the first time in the tournament that he won in straight sets, having won his previous three matches in lengthy four and five-set battles.

Shapovalov is currently on a seven-match winning streak, having won three matches at the ATP Cup prior to the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov match schedule

Nadal will play the third match of the day session at Rod Laver Arena. The first match of the day (yet to be announced) will kick-off at 11 a.m. local time. The second match will be the quarterfinal showdown between Barbora Krejcikova and Madison Keys, which won't begin before 12:30 p.m. local time. The Spaniard's match won't start before 2 p.m. local time.

Match timing: Not before 2 p.m. AEDT, not before 3 a.m. GMT, not before 8:30 a.m. IST and not before 10 p.m. EST.

Date: 25 January 2022 (Australia, UK and India), 24 January 2022 (US and Canada).

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, ESPN and Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Eurosport.

India & Subcontinent: Viewers can watch the Spaniard in action on Sony Six and the Sony Liv app

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2022 Australian Open, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala