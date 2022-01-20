Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule - Round 3 | Australian Open 2022

2009 champion Rafael Nadal is set to play his third-round match at the 2022 Australian Open on Friday against 28th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Spaniard has been on fire all week. The 20-time Major champion started his campaign with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron. He then pummeled Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the tournament.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently competing in the 2022 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. He has come to the tournament having lifted his 89th career title at Melbourne Summer Set 1 earlier this month.

A victory at the Australian Open would enable the Spaniard to complete a double Career Grand Slam and end the three-way tie of 20 Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Karen Khachanov at the 2022 Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 is set to square off against Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov in what will be their eighth meeting. Nadal has won all of their previous encounters with the loss of just a single set and will undoubtedly be the overwhelming favorite to win.

Khachanov has been playing well so far this year. He was the runner-up at Adelaide International 1, losing to Gael Monfils. The Russian followed it up with a run to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2 the following week.

Khachanov has continued the momentum at the Australian Open, having dropped a solitary set in the first couple of rounds. He will be eager to make the second week of the Melbourne Major for the first time, having lost in the third round thrice before.

Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov match schedule

Nadal will play the second match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena after the third-round face-off between Ashleigh Barty and Camila Giorgi, which starts at 7 pm local time.

Match Timing: Approx. 9:00 PM AEDT, 10:00 AM GMT, 5:00 AM EST and 3:30 PM IST

Date: 21 January 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel will broadcast all the first-round matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Eurosport.

India & Subcontinent: Viewers can watch the Spaniard in action on Sony Six.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2022 Australian Open, click here.

