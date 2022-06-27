Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 1

Rafael Nadal will play his first Wimbledon match in three years against Francisco Cerundolo. The Spaniard comes into the grass-court major having won the Australian Open as well as the French Open.

Nadal has had a sensational season so far, winning 30 out of 33 matches. Apart from the two Grand Slams, the Spaniard also triumphed at the Mexican Open and the Melbourne Summer Set 1, not dropping a set in either competition.

He will enter his match against Cerundolo as the heavy favorite to win. However, the Argentine should not be written off as he has produced some impressive performances this season.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently competing at Wimbledon, where he has won twice. His first title came in 2008 after beating Roger Federer in a thrilling final. He won the tournament for the second time in 2010 by defeating Tomas Berdych in the final.

Since then, Nadal reached the Wimbledon final in 2011 but lost to Novak Djokovic. He reached the semifinals in 2018 and 2019 too, losing to the Serb and Federer respectively.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Francisco Cerundolo is Nadal's opponent in the first round of Wimbledon

Nadal will take on Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of Wimbledon. It will be the first time both players face one another.

The 23-year-old Cerundolo has won 12 out of 22 matches so far this season. He reached his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal at the Miami Masters with wins over Tallon Griekspoor, Reilly Opelka, Gael Monfils, Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner. The Argentinian lost 6-4, 6-1 to Casper Ruud in the title clash.

He also reached the semifinals of the Rio Open before losing to Diego Schwartzman.

The winner of this first round clash will face either Sam Querrey or Ricardas Berankis in the second round of Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo match schedule

The first round match between Nadal and Cerundolo will be the second match on Centre Court on Tuesday, June 28.

Match Timing: Approx 3 pm local time | 2 pm GMT | 7 30 pm IST | 10 am ET

Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Nadal's match against Cerundolo on their respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the match on BBC & Eurosport.

Canada: Canadian fans will be able to watch the match on TSN.

Spain: Spanish viewers can watch their sporting icon in action at Wimbledon live on Telefonica & Movistar+

India: Viewers in India can follow the match live on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.

