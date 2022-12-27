Rafael Nadal’s next tournament: Opponents, venue, match schedule and more | United Cup 2023

Rafael Nadal concluded a hugely successful 2022 season with a round-round exit at the Nitto ATP Finals — only to take the court again at the exhibition event of the Tennis Fest GNP at Plaza Mexico, where he squared off against familiar foe Casper Ruud.

The match was part of the larger multi-city tour of Latin America, which also saw the 36-year-old and a few others contest matches in South American destinations of Quito, Bogota, Belo Horizonte and Buenos Aires. Despite having failed to progress into the knockout rounds of the ATP Finals, the World No. 2 scored a tight 7-5, 7-5 win over Ruud in Mexico — ending his year on a high nonetheless.

The Spaniard reflected on his year and spoke about his goals for the upcoming season:

"For me the main thing right now is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition. I continue to enjoy day-by-day and I continue to have goals that excite me at a professional level. I’m going to try to achieve them until my body or mind says enough. At the moment, that hasn’t happened so I want to continue," he said.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing next?

Rafael Nadal is next scheduled to take the court Down Under at the United Cup, the inaugural season for which commences on December 29. The Spaniard has landed in Group D of the competition and will be playing at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

The 36-year-old will lead the Spanish team in their two round-robin ties against Great Britain and hosts Australia.

Who will Rafael Nadal play against?

Led by Nadal and women's singles World No. 13 Paula Badosa, Spain will be one of the firm contenders for the title at the 2023 United Cup.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, for his part, faces stiff competition in the Group D ties, with the former World No. 1 set to take on British No. 1 and fellow top-10 player Cameron Norrie in his opening contest. He is later scheduled to face another familiar foe in the form of Nick Kyrgios.

If Spain were to come through the robin-robin stages, he could run into the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud — all of whom are also spearheading the charge for their respective sides in other groups of the team competition.

