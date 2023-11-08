"Rafael Nadal's online life sinks into deeper mysteries" – Tennis fans hilariously react to Spaniard's latest display of photography skills

Tennis fans had interesting responses to Rafael Nadal recently displaying his photography skills.

Nadal has been in recovery mode since the Australian Open in January this year. The Spaniard sustained a hip injury Down Under which has kept him away from the court to date.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion recently paid a visit to an aquarium center. He shared an image on social media in which he can be spotted clicking photographs of an aquarium. His post invoked varied reactions from tennis buffs, with one fan suspecting the Spaniard was cutting loose on the web.

"It feels like Rafa Nadal might finally have started to figure out social media and he's becoming more and more unhinged everyday. I'm scared," the fan wrote.

Another fan opined that Nadal needed to be better equipped to capture an image.

"A calculator would take better pics than whatever this is," the fan stated.

A third fan suggested the Spaniard's presence on the internet has turned bizarre.

"Rafa's online life sinks into deeper mysteries," the fan stated.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Toni Nadal: "My nephew intends to be cautious, every day he is getting a little better"

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni recently suggested that the former World No. 1's long-awaited return to tennis might materialize at the 2024 Australian Open.

"I believe that it will come at the Australian Open. Obviously, my nephew intends to be cautious, every day he is getting a little better. It is true that it has been a very long injury, but, it is what it is," Toni said in a conversation with Onda Cero.

Toni said that competing in a demanding sport like tennis usually requires a player to endure great pain.

"It is a high-level sport; in the end, it is almost obligatory to play with pain, unfortunately, because you push your body to the limit. Pushing it to the limit is what makes you have all these problems. Let's say he manages to get to Australia; it will not be easy to compete again with an added problem," he spoke.

The 62-year-old was apprehensive about his nephew's chances at the Happy Slam next year as the Spaniard would enter the draw unseeded. Toni said:

"He will not be seeded, so he could face a high-level player. When Rafa plays a Grand Slam, he is usually given an affordable opponent to give him momentum, allowing him to be a dangerous threat from the quarter-finals onwards."

