Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2021 day session revealed

Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from this year's Wimbledon and Olympics, citing the need to recover physically after a grueling claycourt season. The Spaniard has been out of action since Roland Garros, where he was bundled out in the last four by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Although Nadal has withdrawn from the next two big events this year in a bid to recuperate, he is expected to return by the time this year's US Open rolls around.

Pictures of Rafael Nadal's new Nike outfit for the tournament, where he has won four titles in the past, have already started doing the rounds on social media, giving the fans something to rejoice about.

It is important to note that only the Spaniard's day kit has been revealed on social media. In New York, Rafael Nadal will be wearing the same Nike Court Aeroreact line that he wore during the European claycourt swing a few years ago, albeit in a different color.

The Spaniard's outfit consists of a pure white Nike Court t-shirt with a navy blue collar and sleeve cuffs.

Rafael Nadal's t-shirt at the 2021 US Open

Nadal will pair the white t-shirt with deep blue shorts. A red Nike logo features on both.

Rafael Nadal's shorts at the 2021 US Open

Rafael Nadal's US Open 2021 outfit is similar to his attire during the European clay swing in 2013

Incidentally, Nadal sported a similar color combination during the claycourt season in 2013 when he was making his comeback from a seven-month layoff due to injury. He had a good campaign on the dirt, winning the Madrid and Rome Masters while donning the white and blue.

At this year's US Open, Nadal will wear his usual NikeAir Zoom Vapor Cage 4 shoes, but this time in a very eclectic style. The Spaniard will be sporting white shoes with a bright blue midsole. Just like his t-shirt and shorts, the shoe will also have the red Nike swoosh.

Rafael Nadal's shoes at the 2021 US Open

Edited by Arvind Sriram