Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Tour Finals revealed

Rafael Nadal's outfit for the remainder of the 2022 season has been released by Nike, the Spaniard's long-term apparel sponsor. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will don a green t-shirt with the same block-print design he has worn all year, except this time the sleeves will be all black.

As usual, the Nike logo will be seen over the left chest, while the right chest will be adorned with the Mallorcan's iconic Raging Bull logo. Split into two distinct portions, the lower half of the t-shirt will be a shade lighter than the top, with a distinct V-shaped green border separating the two zones.

To go with it, the released outfit design has the 36-year-old wearing white shorts, boasting the same pattern -- the Nike logo on the left and the Raging Bull logo on the right side.

As pointed out by fans, the ensemble is very similar to what the former World No. 1 has won all year, resembling a mishmash of the outfits he wore during the Melbourne Summer Set at the start of the year and the French Open in particular.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Nike being so lazy that they have literally taken old material from two of Rafa’s past outfits this year, and combined them, for Paris and Turin 🥴 Nike being so lazy that they have literally taken old material from two of Rafa’s past outfits this year, and combined them, for Paris and Turin 🥴😅 https://t.co/T7ayOAF3YW

Rafael Nadal hoping to end the year on a strong note

Rafael Nadal at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia

With only two tournaments left on his calendar, Rafael Nadal will be hoping to finish his year on a strong note and maybe even make a push for the World No. 1 spot before the end of the season.

Unfortunately, the World No. 2 will have to put in career-best performances in both competitions if he wants to accomplish this goal, seeing as he has never won either the Paris Masters or the ATP Tour Finals.

Current No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who will also be competing in both tournaments, is playing in the Swiss Indoors Basel this week, which gives him the opportunity to secure even more points when compared to his compatriot.

Also competing in both events is Novak Djokovic, who has every intention of thwarting the duo and improving on his already stellar year. The Serb is the defending champion in Paris and a five-time winner at the year-end Championships.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 21-time Grand Slam champion lavished praise on Alcaraz, adding that he also looked forward to seeing Nadal try to dethrone him with a good run in the final stretch of the season.

"I think it's great for tennis that such a young guy records such historic results because it attracts a lot of new attention and fresh blood to tennis so we all benefit from that. I'm sure that Nadal will also try to dethrone him at the end of this year because he has the only chance to do it," Djokovic said.

Poll : 0 votes