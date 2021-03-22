Rafael Nadal's outfit for Roland Garros 2021 revealed

Rafael Nadal recently withdrew from the 2021 Miami Masters due to an ongoing back injury. The Spaniard has been out of action since the Australian Open, where he suffered a shock quarterfinal defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas despite having led by two sets to love.

Rafael Nadal is now expected to take his time to recover from the injury, before he gets his preparations for the European clay swing underway.

A few weeks ago pictures of Nadal's outfit for the clay season had emerged on social media, much to the delight of his fans. And now the fans can rejoice even more, as the 34-year-old's attire for Roland Garros 2021 has also been revealed.

Rafael Nadal will be wearing Nike's Spring '21 line at the French Open this year. While Nadal's outfit for the start of the clay season consists of a lilac T-shirt and pink shorts, he will be wearing a very different color combination in Paris.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Roland Garros 2021

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Roland Garros 2021 - back

As can be seen from the above pictures, Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros 2021 outfit will have a lime green Nike Court T-shirt paired with dark gray shorts.

Rafael Nadal / Nike Summer Collection 2021 (Roland Garros) pic.twitter.com/A2t784iTfy — Tanika (@SitTanyusha) March 22, 2021

Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros 2021 outfit is similar to his Rome Masters 2020 attire

Rafael Nadal was upset by Diego Schwartzman at the 2020 Rome Masters

Rafael Nadal had sported a similar color combination during his the 2020 Rome Masters, where he lost to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard's outfit in the Italian capital last year consisted of a fluorescent yellow T-shirt and dark gray shorts.

This year at Roland Garros Rafael Nadal will wear his usual NikeAir Zoom Vapor Cage 4 shoes, but this time in a light fluoroscent green color.

Rafael Nadal's shoes for Roland Garros 2021

Rafael Nadal's decision to wear such sharp outfits does not come as a surprise, as he has been sporting a string of dynamic colors over the last few years.

Nadal had worn a deep purple sleeveless shirt at the US Open less than two years ago in what was widely considered a fashion hit. He had followed that up with a bright pink sleeveless shirt at the 2020 Australian Open.

The Spaniard wore pink again at Melbourne a few weeks ago, albeit in a different shade: this time he donned a fluoroscent pink T-shirt.