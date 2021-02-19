Rafael Nadal's outfits for American hardcourt & European claycourt season revealed

Rafael Nadal's campaign at the 2021 Australian Open ended with a shock quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Spaniard will next play at the Rotterdam Open in March, followed by the Miami Masters, the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters in the spring.

Since his provisional schedule has already been announced, it is no surprise that pictures of Rafael Nadal's outfits for the American hardcourt and European claycourt swing have started doing the rounds of social media. At Miami, Nadal will be wearing the same Nike Court Aeroreact line he wore at Roland Garros last year and the Australian Open this year, albeit with a different color scheme.

The Spaniard's outfit for the Miami Masters consists of a mint green Nike Court T-shirt, paired with gray shorts. Incidentally, Nadal had sported a similar color combination during his title run at the 2013 Indian Wells Masters.

During the European claycourt season, Rafael Nadal will be seen in a different outfit - the company's Summer '21 line. The Spaniard's outfit for the clay swing consists of a lilac Nike T-shirt and ariel pink shorts.

Nadal will also wear his usual NikeAir Zoom Vapor Cage 4 shoes, but this time in a sharp purple color.

Rafael Nadal to rest in Manacor before heading to Rotterdam

According to a report by Spanish daily Diario AS, Rafael Nadal returned to Spain earlier on Friday. He will look to recover fully from his back niggles, before heading to the Netherlands to play in the ATP 500 event.

The World No. 2, who is likely exhausted from his campaign in Melbourne, will rest for a few days in his hometown before starting his preparations for Rotterdam. Nadal will be joined by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and defending champion Gael Monfils in the Dutch city.

At this point, however, Rafael Nadal's playing activity is not fully confirmed; his team has just laid out a provisional schedule, like it does every year. It is pertinent to note that the 34-year-old is not very keen on playing tournaments all across the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic; he even sat out of the US Open last year citing health concerns.