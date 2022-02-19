Rafael Nadal's outfits for Roland Garros & European clay court season revealed

Rafael Nadal won his second Australian Open title in spectacular fashion last month, coming from two-sets-to-love down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the championship match. With his triumph, the Spaniard not only broke the men's record for most Major titles, but also joined Novak Djokovic as the only two players to complete the elusive Double Career Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Nadal will next be playing at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco. The 35-year-old is a three-time titlist in the Mexican city, but couldn't defend his crown last year due to physical problems. The reigning Australian Open champion also recently confirmed his participation at the Indian Wells Masters, another event where he has triumphed thrice in his career.

Nadal will likely follow up his participation in the Californian desert with appearances at the Barcelona Open and all three clay court ATP Masters 1000 events. He will then vie for a record-extending 14th Major title at Roland Garros in May-June.

Since his provisional schedule has already been announced, it is no surprise that pictures of Rafael Nadal's outfit for this year's European clay court swing have started doing the rounds on Twitter.

At the clay court events preceding the 2022 French Open, the Spaniard will be wearing a brand new line of Nike apparel with a very interesting color scheme (for lack of a better word). His outfit consists of a lemon yellow V-neck block T-shirt with a fern-colored pattern in the center.

The 21-time Major winner will revert to more familiar colors for his 22nd Major title campaign at the French Open. He will be donning a baby blue Nike Court T-shirt with navy blue shoulders and back. For what it's worth, this attire perhaps looks better than the one he will be wearing at the onset of the European clay court season.

It is also important to note that the 35-year-old recently switched his footwear from NikeAir Zoom Vapor Cage 4 to NikeAir Court Ballistec 2.3, although photos of his prospective shoes are yet to emerge on social media.

Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros 2022 outfit looks like a combination of his clay court season from 2014

The 21-time Major winner will be donning familiar colors at this year's clay court season

Incidentally, Nadal donned baby blue on the terre-battue of Paris when he won his eighth title there in 2014. Having said that, his attire back then was somewhat different from his outfit at this year's French Open.

The Spaniard's 2022 Roland Garros attire will also have a bit of navy blue, another color that he donned on clay that year. Nadal didn't enjoy much success in that outfit; he failed to triumph at either Barcelona or Monte Carlo for the first time in his career back then, and barely managed to salvage his clay court season with a laborious title victory in Rome.

