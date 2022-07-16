Rafael Nadal's outfits for the US Open series 2022 revealed

Rafael Nadal's 2022 Wimbledon campaign came to an unexpected end last week, when the 22-time Grand Slam champion was forced to withdraw from the tournament ahead of his semifinal clash with an abdomen injury.

Thankfully, the Mallorcan only has a short recovery period ahead of him, an estimated 3-4 weeks, following which he'll resume action in the United States. With the twin ATP1000 Masters events in Montreal and Cincinnati and the US open up next on the 36-year-old's schedule, his outfits for all three tournaments have been released.

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal's outfit for Montreal & Cincinnati 2022 Rafael Nadal's outfit for Montreal & Cincinnati 2022 https://t.co/M7MMabVpVu

For the Canada masters (August 7-14) and the Cincinnati Masters (August 14-21), the World No. 3 will be pairing a gray T-shirt with purple shorts. The T-shirt will be sporting the same V-pattern all his outfits this season have featured, albeit in a gray shade that is not so different from the rest of the material.

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) https://t.co/kKdUtohuQe

For the trip to Flushing Meadows (August 29-September 11) however, Nike has outfitted the former World No. 1 in all-red for the night session, a color that he very rarely wears on the ATP tour. This time around, the block-pattern on the burgundy top is more visible, as the lower portion of the T-shirt is comparatively lighter than the shorts as well as the pattern above.

As expected, all four items of clothing prominently display the Nike logo and Nadal's iconic "Raging Bull" logo -- the former on the left and the latter on the right.

How has Rafael Nadal historically fared at the Canada Masters, the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open?

A look at Rafael Nadal's history in the US Open series

At the Canada Masters, Rafael Nadal is a five-time winner, one short of Ivan Lendl's record haul of six titles. The 22-time grand slam champion first won the title in 2005, followed by triumphs in 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2019. Interestingly, the Spaniard has only reached the final of the tournament five times to date, meaning that he is unbeaten in summit clashes at the event.

When he’s fit, there’s no one better in the world on this court. Nadal at the US Open:2021 - DNP2020 - DNP2019 -2018 - Injury2017 -2016 - Injury2015 - R32014 - DNP2013 -2012 - DNP2011 - F2010 -When he’s fit, there’s no one better in the world on this court. Nadal at the US Open:2021 - DNP2020 - DNP2019 - 🏆2018 - Injury2017 - 🏆2016 - Injury2015 - R32014 - DNP2013 - 🏆2012 - DNP2011 - F2010 - 🏆When he’s fit, there’s no one better in the world on this court. https://t.co/jLbjl55HZT

At the Cincinnati Masters, the Mallorcan has won the title only once, which came all the way back in 2013. It is also the only final the Spaniard has reached in the tournament to date.

Finally, the 36-year-old is a four-time champion at the US Open, having won the 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019 editions. The World No. 3 also finished as the runner-up in 2011, losing to Novak Djokovic in the final, giving him a 4-1 record in summit clashes at Flushing Meadows. The southpaw had to skip all three tournaments last year as he was recovering from a foot injury at the time.

