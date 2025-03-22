  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Rafael Nadal's pre-match habit before playing lower-ranked players revealed by longtime rival Richard Gasquet

Rafael Nadal's pre-match habit before playing lower-ranked players revealed by longtime rival Richard Gasquet

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 17:09 GMT
Rafael Nadal (L) and Richard Gasquet (R)- Source: Getty
Rafael Nadal (L) and Richard Gasquet (R)- Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal's unusual pre-match practice was revealed by rival Richard Gasquet as the latter engaged in a lighthearted chat with Adrian Mannarino and David Goffin. The stars sat for a round table conversation ahead of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (referred to as UTS hereon) tour sharing fun moments from their career and their encounters with tennis legends like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Ad

The UTS is an innovative tennis league founded in 2020 by coach Patrick Mouratoglou who is known for training players like Serena Williams, Simona Halep, and Holger Rune. The tournament was won by Alex de Minaur last year and is set to be held this year on April 4-5.

Gasquet revealed how Nadal tried to keep himself grounded ahead of matches, no matter who he was facing. A clip was posted on the official Instagram account of the UTS tour from an unreleased episode of their All on the Table talk show. According to the Frenchman, Toni Nadal added to the Spaniard's moment of caution before matches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Nadal if he has to play against a regional-level player, he’ll tell you he has to play a good match...He will tell that he has to do a great match. Toni Nadal will say: 'You know the guy is doing pretty well. Let's be careful you never know'," he said.

He further questioned if his nerves were real as compatriot Mannarino mentioned that he would do the same thing before facing a qualifier on clay as well.

Ad
"But I don’t know if he’s genuinely scared. I think it’s a good question," added Gasquet.
Ad

His rivalry with Rafael Nadal was also a treat for tennis fans all across the world.

Rafael Nadal's rivalry with Richard Gasquet

Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty
Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

Tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet met each other for the first time when they were just 12. Having faced each other in 18 matches and numerous practice sessions in their pro careers, they share a great camaraderie both on and off the court.

Ad

The Frenchman also said that he was extremely disheartened to have not even defeated him once in his pro career after the Spaniard announced his retirement.

"It's a huge regret for me not to have beaten him. Now he's gone so I won't beat him again," Gasquet said on the Super Moscato Show. (translated from French)

Gasquet has spoken about his challenges while playing the 22-time Grand Slam champion on multiple occasions but has always spoken highly of him.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी