Rafael Nadal's racket from 2007 French Open, where he beat Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, sold for $118k at auction

Rafael Nadal's 2007 French Open-winning racket, Babolat AeroPro Drive, was recently sold at an online auction for $118,206. It became the third most valuable racket after the Babolat Pure Aero from his 2022 Australian Open-winning run ($139,700) and Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' racket ($125,000).

Since turning pro in 2001, Nadal has only used Babolat as his go-to racket. The Spaniard's most famous racket was the Babolat AeroPro Drive, which he employed from 2005 to 2015. The specs and design of the racket ensured that he could heave through balls with loads of topspin, contributing to his dominance on clay courts.

The 2007 edition of the French Open saw the 22-time Grand Slam winner in tenacious form, as he dropped only one set en route to his third title in Paris. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in straight sets before requiring four sets to get the better of Roger Federer in the final.

Rafael Nadal would've perhaps not reigned supreme at Roland Garros in such a convincing fashion without his tried and tested Babolat AeroPro Drive. Thus, it was hardly surprising when the racket fetched $118,206 at an online auction. The racket was showcased at the Australian Tennis Museum before going under the hammer earlier this week.

Purely for academic purposes, here is a table listing the players that he beat during Roland Garros in 2007:

Opponent Score Final Roger Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Semifinal Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 Quarterfinal Carlos Moya 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 Fourth Round Lleyton Hewitt 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5) Third Round Albert Montanes 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 Second Round Flavio Cipolla 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 First Round Juan Martin Del Potro 7-5, 6-3, 6-2

Rafael Nadal's 2007 Babolat racket more valuable than Novak Djokovic's 2016 Roland Garros-winning Head

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the 2016 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Novak Djokovic's 2016 French Open-winning Head Speed Graphene Touch PT113B was also sold at an auction nearly two months ago. The Serb's racket raked in $107,482, which is about $10,000 less than the price at which his archrival's Babolat racket from 2007 was sold this week.

Novak Djokovic's campaign for his maiden Roland Garros title saw him beat top players such as Roberto Bautista Agut, Tomas Berdych, Dominic Thiem in the semifinal, and Andy Murray in the summit clash.

Billie Jean King's Wilson racket from her famous 1973 'Battle of the Sexes' encounter against Bobby Riggs remains the second most expensive racket to date, fetching a price tag of $125,000 at New York's Bonhams auction house. The American is one of the greatest players of the game, having won 12 Grand Slam titles in singles, 16 in women's doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here