Rafael Nadal's sister Mariabel sends her love to Spaniard after he announces Australian Open 2024 withdrawal

Rafael Nadal has been forced to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open due to a new injury he suffered at the Brisbane International earlier this week. The Spaniard was making a comeback at the ATP 250 tournament after a 12-month layoff.

Taking to social media, Nadal let his fans know that he has a new micro tear in his hip, which has ruled him out of the Melbourne Major even though he was looking forward to competing in the event.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who lost in the quarterfinals in Brisbane to Jordan Thompson, is now on his way to Spain to get treatment for the same.

Despite the bad news, Nadal stated that he is feeling positive about his return to action and that his plan remains the same -- to reach his best level ahead of the clay season.

"Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest," Nadal said.

"I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months. Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season," he added.

In the meantime, the former World No. 1's sister Mariabel reacted to his post on Instagram, commenting three heart emojis to show her support.

"Rafael Nadal's looking to score at the French Open, anything before that is a bonus" - Jimmy Connors

Speaking in a recent podcast, Jimmy Connors shared his view that Rafael Nadal will be looking to reach his peak at the French Open, adding that anything before that will just be a bonus for the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"Rafael Nadal's looking to score at the French Open, anything before that is a bonus. You know whether it is the Australian Open or Wimbledon or whatever, Wimbledon is after, but Monte Carlo, he's looking to score in the French," Connors said.

"And it is gonna be interesting to see how these young guys, you know, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas and all those guys tend to look at him when he comes in," he added.

The Spaniard is the most successful player in Roland Garros history, having won 14 of his 22 Slams on the red clay of Paris.

