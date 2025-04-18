Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel reacts to French Open's farewell decision about the retired Spaniard

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shared the decision of the French Open to honor the 22-time Major champion on the opening day at this year's edition of the event. The 2025 French Open is all set to begin from May 25, with the final scheduled to take place on June 8.

Nadal's record at the French Open is one of the unparalleled ones in tennis history, as the Spaniard won 14 titles on the red clay of Phillipe Chatrier. The tournament had planned a farewell ceremony last year, as there were rumors of Nadal retiring. However, he remained non-committal about his decision to retire back then, and hence the ceremony was scrapped.

However, the 22-time Major champion finally put an end to his career at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals after representing Spain in the quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands. The Davis Cup organized a ceremony for the Spaniard, but that failed to impress fans who claimed that Nadal deserved a more glittering farewell.

However, since the Spaniard is already retired, the French Open has decided to honor Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier during the opening day of the 2025 edition. The tournament announced the decision on their official Instagram account.

"Celebrating the king 25.05.25," read the caption.

Reacting to the announcement, Nadal's sister Maribel shared the news on her Instagram story with two "smiling face with heart eyes" emojis showing her love and support for her brother.

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel reacts to the French Open's decision to honor 14-time champion (Source: Instagram/@mariabel_nadal)

The tribute ceremony for Nadal is scheduled to take place during the day session of the opening day after the first three matches are done on court Philippe Chatrier.

Rafael Nadal was taken to five sets only thrice at the French Open

In Picture: Rafael Nadal (Getty)

Rafael Nadal won 112 out of the 116 matches he played at the French Open. He took part in the event 19 times, winning the title on 14 occasions. Of the 116 matches he played, Nadal was taken to the distance of five sets only on three occasions.

The first time Nadal played a five-set match at the French Open was against the big-serving John Isner in the first round in 2011, winning the match 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-4. The next five-setter for the Spaniard was the 2013 semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic, with Nadal winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 9-7. The final five-set match that Nadal played at Roland Garros was in the fourth round in 2022, when he won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal never went to a fifth set in any of his 14 finals at Roland Garros, which included four victories over Roger Federer and three against Novak Djokovic, two of his biggest rivals. Overall, the Spaniard had a 14-2 record against two of the other members of the "Big Three" at his favorite event.

