Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel reacts to Spaniard sharing the court with Andy Murray ahead of Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel recently expressed her appreciation for the Spaniard and his longtime rival Andy Murray's joint practice session ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Nadal and Murray have won a combined 25 Grand Slam titles, five Olympic medals, and countless other accolades. They have also been involved in some epic battles on the court, with the Spaniard leading their head-to-head record 17-7. They are both scheduled to play in the Brisbane International, an ATP 250 event that serves as a warm-up for the year's first Grand Slam, which starts on January 14, 2024.

The Spaniard, who last played in January 2023, is hoping to regain his form and fitness ahead of the Australian Open, where he will aim to win his 23rd Major title.

Nadal and Murray practiced together on Saturday, December 30, at the Queensland Tennis Centre. The 22-time Grand Slam champion later took to Instagram to thank the Brit for the session and wish him luck in the tournament.

"Thanks @andymurray for a great practice today. Good luck at the tournament my friend!" he wrote.

The Spaniad's sister Maribel reacted to the post with clapping hands and heart-eye emojis, showing her affection for the duo.

"👏👏😍"

"If I'm practicing with Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic, there's a bit of interest in them, not so much in me" - Andy Murray

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray believes that practicing with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic attracts a lot of attention.

Murray recently had a practice session with the Spaniard in preparation for his opening match against Grigor Dimitrov at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old, making a comeback after a prolonged absence, garnered significant attention during the practice session with Murray.

Reflecting on the experience, Murray shared his thoughts on practicing with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"Uusually if I'm practicing with him or Novak, yeah, there's a bit of interest. Well, certainly in them. Not so much in me," he said.

Murray also noted the intensity of the session and that the 37-year-old seemed to be in good physical condition.

"Yeah, it's great to have him back playing. I mean, he's obviously working extremely hard, like always. Always very, very intense practices with him. Yeah, he looked physically good, was playing well," he added.

Rafael Nadal is set to face a qualifier in the singles draw, and will also team up with his compatriot Marc Lopez in the doubles.

