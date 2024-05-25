Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares her delight as Spaniard's practice at French Open with Holger Rune invites 1000s of cheering fans

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel watched the Spaniard practice with Holger Rune in front of a packed crowd at the 2024 French Open. Nadal missed last year's French Open due to an injury.

The 'King of Clay' has arrived at the French capital for what could be his last appearance at his most successful tournament. He has won 14 titles in 18 appearances. He boasts a 97% win ratio, winning 112 matches and losing just three.

The Spaniard returned from a long injury layoff at the Barcelona Open. He also played at the Madrid Open and Italian Open.

The Spaniard's family has been by his side on his farewell tour. His sister Maribel, too, has been present at various tournaments. Maribel has also accompanied him at the 2024 French Open, where she attended his practice session with Holger Rune.

Maribel shared videos of the rousing support of the crowd during his practice at the Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Nadal has been drawn against Alexander Zverev in the first round. He said it was part and parcel of the game when talking to the media about facing the fourth seed on May 27.

"I know I have super tough first round, one of the toughest possible but that what happens when you are not seeded," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal on his possible return at French Open next year: "I don't want to close the door"

The Spaniard at the 2024 Italian Open

Rafael Nadal might be playing his last French Open, but he hasn't ruled out the possibility of a return next year.

"It is possible that it is my last Roland Garros, but I can not say 100 percent, sorry. I can not predict the future and I'm not in a position to say and I think it's good news for me. I don't want to close the door," he told the media.

The Spaniard said that he was traveling with his family, adding that he was now playing with fewer limitations and wanted to give it his all so that he was not left with any lingering doubts:

"I'm traveling with the family and enjoying it with them and I don't know how I will respond to playing with less limitations. This place is magical for me. I don't want to be left with the feeling of trying just one week, I don't want to be left with the doubt."

"Today I feel a little different because I have fewer limitations than three weeks ago, but experience tells me that there are options for this to happen again," he added.

