Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares elated reaction as Alexandra Eala scripts 'amazing' comeback to make history at US Open

Alexandra Eala made history at the US Open on Sunday when she became the first Filipino tennis player to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam event. Reacting to the youngster’s incredible performance, Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel was left elated.

Eala has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca since she was just 13 years old. Earlier this season, the World No.75 established herself as a rising star at the Miami Open, where she outdid Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, Paula Badosa, and Iga Swiatek en route to the semifinals at the WTA Masters 1000 tournament.

On Sunday, August 24, Alexandra Eala took on World No. 14 Clara Tauson for her opening round match at the US Open. The Filipino star was trailing the Dane 1-5 in the third set, but staged a stunning comeback to clinch a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11) win. Reacting to Eala’s triumph, Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel wrote on her Instagram story,

“Amazing @alex.eala 👏👏.”

Via @mariabel_nadal on Instagram

Alexandra Eala reflects on her historic US Open win

Eala at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

For Alexandra Eala, upsetting Clara Tauson at the US Open marks one of the biggest wins in her career so far. After her match, the 20-year-old opened up on what it was like to play the World No.14 in her opening round encounter, telling media,

"It was so difficult. She [Tauson] is a huge player - definitely not an easy draw for a first round but I'm so happy that I could dig deep. I was thinking I had to push the limit, physically and mentally.”

Eala went on to reflect on being the first Filipino tennis player to win a main draw match at a Major. She expressed her pride in being able to represent her country, saying,

“I’m very grateful to be the first to achieve it. I’m really proud to represent my country. It makes what I do bigger than myself and gives a special meaning to my work. It’s hard to think that I’m the first to accomplish something like this, because it’s also my first time experiencing this journey on tour. It's so special. To be Filipino is something I take so much pride in. I'm always in the mood for creating more history - this match is one for the books for me.”

Up next, Alexandra Eala will take on either Spanish World No.95 Cristina Bucsa or home player Claire Liu at the US Open. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, and Eala will remain a favorite for the win regardless of her opponent.

