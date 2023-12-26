Rafael Nadal's sister spends quality time with him and loved ones on Christmas

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebration, where she spent time with her brother and her loved ones.

Nadal is set to make his comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, which will take place in Australia from December 31 to January 7. He was sidelined in 2023 following the Australian Open due to a hip injury sustained during his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spaniard had previously hinted that the coming season might be his last as a professional tennis player. Therefore, he will be more determined than ever to add more Grand Slam titles to his collection and break some records.

Rafael Nadal has been honing his skills in his academy in Mallorca for quite some time. He has also trained with fellow players such as Arthur Fils in Kuwait to up his ante.

On Christmas, the 22-time Grand Slam champion took a break from his training and was seen spending quality time with his sister Maribel and others. Maribel took to Instagram stories to share a picture of them together:

Rafael Nadal's sister via Instagram stories

"Rafael Nadal's goal has to be Roland Garros and then the Olympics" - Boris Becker

Rafael Nadal pictured at Real Madrid CF vs Real Sociedad

Boris Becker recently commented on Rafael Nadal's 2024 comeback. The German believes the Spaniard will focus on preparing for the claycourt season, which includes the French Open and the Paris Olympics, rather than winning the Australian Open.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany's Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast, Becker said:

"I don't think his expectations for Melbourne are sky-high right now: if he wins a few matches there, good for him. He will then concentrate on the clay-court tournaments early on. He'll definitely play Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and maybe even Rome in order to be 100 percent fit again in Paris."

The six-time Grand Slam champion added:

"His goal has to be Roland Garros, and then the Olympics, both of which will be played in Paris on clay. But he has to play first: he will only gain match fitness and match practice by playing in matches. So, he has to suffer a little so that he gets better in March, April, until he can play his best game in May."

Nadal won Olympic singles gold in Beijing in 2008 and clinched another doubles gold at Rio in 2016 with Marc Lopez. However, the 37-year-old did not compete in London (2012) or Tokyo (2020).

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here