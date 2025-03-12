Rafael Nadal's stunning move against Novak Djokovic becomes Holger Rune's source of inspiration in Indian Wells

World No. 13 Holger Rune shared a video of Rafael Nadal's tweener against Novak Djokovic on his Instagram story and revealed that he was inspired by it.

The 21-year-old Dane hit an outrageous tweener lob against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his fourth-round match at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Tuesday, March 11.

Rune shared a collage of both videos, Rafael Nadal's tweener lob in the 2011 Madrid Open final and his lob against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and called the Spaniard's lob his inspiration.

Here is the video of Nadal's shot:

Even Novak Djokovic appreciated his arch-rival for the tweener lob. The Serb had still won the match in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 against the defending champion Nadal.

Holger Rune would be happy that he ended up a winner and reached the quarterfinal of Indian Wells for the second year in a row.

Here is the video of Holger Rune's tweener:

This is not the first time Rune has shown his skill by hitting the shot between the legs. He did it a few years ago at the French Open and at the UTS Finals Showdown in December 2024.

Rune was asked about the tweener in his on-court interview after the match. He said that he enjoyed it and would watch it after getting his phone.

"The tweener is the first thing I am going to check when I check my phone. That was better than I expected," Rune said.

Holger Rune has reached a quarterfinal for the first time this season, as he suffered disappointing losses in Brisbane and Rotterdam. He had a sickness last month in Buenos Aires and Acapulco, which resulted in his withdrawal from the Rio Open.

Holger Rune defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas for the fourth consecutive time

Holger Rune continued his dominance against the Greek, as he won 6-4, 6-4. He has become the third player to win the first four meetings against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are the other two who won the first four matches against Tsitsipas.

The Dane will face Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals. Both players will be looking to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the first time. The Dutch player leads Rune 2-0 in their head-to-head record.

Rune has not won any ATP title since winning the Bavarian Open in Munich in 2023. His last final was 13 months back at the 2024 Brisbane International, so he would be eager to end the drought.

