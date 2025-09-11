Rafael Nadal's uncle has a special message for Carlos Alcaraz after young Spaniard's incredible US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz won the sixth Grand Slam title of his career at the freshly concluded US Open. Now, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni has a special message for the young Spaniard after his incredible triumph in New York.

Ad

Alcaraz arrived at Flushing Meadows fresh off of his victory at the Cincinnati Masters. Maintaining that form, the 22-year-old got his campaign at the final Major of the year off to a strong start as he bulldozed through his first few rounds, before beating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in straight sets.

In the finals, Carlos Alcaraz faced his biggest test as he took on then-World No.1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian had beaten Alcaraz at Wimbledon in July, but the Spaniard successfully turned things around in New York. Reacting to his performance, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni heaped praise on the 22-year-old, writing in El Pais,

Ad

Trending

“His team took careful note of what happened in the Wimbledon final. He's the only player right now who does everything, and everything well. He approached perfection.”

Toni Nadal played a critical role in Rafael Nadal's success on the courts. He guided the tennis legend throughout his career, helping him win his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on his US Open campaign

Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is undoubtedly one of the best tennis players of the current generation. While he has sometimes been criticised over his seeming lack of consistency, the Spaniard proved the opposite at the US Open. In New York, he didn't drop a set on his way to the final, and even the summit clash against Jannik Sinner was a one-sided affair.

Ad

Reflecting on his consistency at the hard court Major, Alcaraz told media after his finals match,

“I feel like this is the best tournament since the first round till the end of the tournament. The best tournament so far that I have ever played. The consistency of my level during the whole tournament has been really really high which I'm really proud of because it's something that I've been working on, to be really consistent. And I think this tournament I saw that I can play really consistent.”

For Carlos Alcaraz, his triumph in New York marks his sixth overall Grand Slam title and second US Open win. Additionally, after his heroics at Flushing Meadows, the Spaniard has successfully reclaimed the World No.1 rank, outdoing Jannik Sinner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More