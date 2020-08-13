Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni gives motivational talk to Real Zaragoza ahead of promotion playoffs

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni has been touted by many as the reason for the 19-time Slam champion's immense success on the tour - especially as a youngster. The Spaniard won his first Grand Slam title, at Roland Garros 2005, when he was just 18, and by the age of 22 he was the World No. 1.

Fans, and Nadal himself, have often lauded the motivational abilities of his uncle. Not surprisingly, Toni Nadal has become something of a motivational speaker after quitting as his nephew's coach, and often gives live talks on the subject.

The Spaniard was recently given an unlikely role - to motivate the players of Real Zaragoza, a second division football team in Spain that is set to compete for promotion to La Liga.

As per Marca, Rafael Nadal's uncle was enlisted by the club for giving a motivational talk in the team hotel, as they took the field after months of lockdown.

Zaragoza find themselves in a precarious position at the moment. They showed some decent form in the league a few months ago, but the lockdown curbed their momentum. They have now also lost star player Luis Javier Suarez, who was on loan from Premier League outfit Watford.

The Aragonese club are clearly not willing to leave anything to chance, and wish to boost the psyche of the players as well as they can. And they could have scarcely got a better way to do that than to pick the brains of Toni Nadal.

Very few athletes have the stature of Rafael Nadal in Spanish sport. For a club like Zaragoza, which finds itself in a do-or-die situation, learning how he prepared for big matches would have been a godsend.

Zaragoza's decision to hire Toni Nadal comes on the back of second division club Lugo FC hiring Argentine legend Diego Maradona to motivate their players and help them avoid relegation.

Toni Nadal is a regular motivational speaker, often attending talks addressing the mental abilities that sportspersons need on the field of play. He regularly shares anecdotes from his time with his nephew, which can be used as guiding tools in other sports and also life in general.

Under the tutelage of his uncle, Rafael Nadal achieved what very few in tennis have done before him. The Spaniard won 14 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals with Toni by his side, and also ended three seasons as World No. 1.

He ended his partnership with his uncle in 2017, and is now coached by former World No. 1 Carlos Moya. Toni Nadal is now in charge of the Rafa Nadal Academy, which is set up in the Spaniard's hometown of Mallorca.