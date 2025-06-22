Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni says Ben Shelton could derail Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final hopes at Wimbledon: Here's why

According to Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni, hopes of a final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner may be dented by Ben Shelton at this year's Wimbledon Championships. The 64-year-old, who led his legendary nephew to 16 of his 22 Major titles, spoke up about a particular quality of Shelton that could trouble both Alcaraz and Sinner's chances of glory at this year's edition of the prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam.
Alcaraz and Sinner, the ATP No. 2 and 1 respectively, produced a five-hour-29-minutes epic in the final of the 2025 French Open; their maiden meeting in a Major final. At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, the Spaniard and the Italian will be the top two seeds in the men's singles draw, meaning they can only face each other in the tournament if they both reach the final. Furthermore, Alcaraz is the two-time reigning champion at SW19.
Speaking recently to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni suggested that most fans would expect a Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final at Wimbledon. However, he also warned the Spaniard and the Italian that a big hitter like Ben Shelton can pose a serious threat to them on grass. Shelton has garnered quite a reputation for himself for his ferocious serve and aggressive style of play.
"Normally, a Sinner-Alcaraz final (would be expected), but we’re talking about a particular Slam, there are always some surprises," Toni Nadal said.
"If you find a Shelton or another great hitter on the day, important heads can fall. Grass is a treacherous surface, where the match can quickly get out of hand," he added.
Despite Toni Nadal's take, the fact is that so far, Shelton has struggled mightily whenever he has faced Alcaraz or Sinner.
Ben Shelton has only one win in nine combined meetings against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
For all his undeniable talent and on-court ability, Ben Shelton is yet to assert himself when faced with the challenge of squaring up against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old American has clashed against the Spaniard on three occasions so far, with Alcaraz coming out on top every time.
Their most recent meeting came in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open. While Shelton tried his best to keep up with the eventual champion, he could only take a set, as the Spaniard ultimately won the match 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Against Jannik Sinner, Shelton has a 1-5 win-loss record, with his sole victory against the Italian coming in their maiden ATP Tour-level match in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Since then, the American has been unable to even win a set against Sinner across five meetings.