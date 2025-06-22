Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni says Ben Shelton could derail Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final hopes at Wimbledon: Here's why

According to Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni, hopes of a final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner may be dented by Ben Shelton at this year's Wimbledon Championships. The 64-year-old, who led his legendary nephew to 16 of his 22 Major titles, spoke up about a particular quality of Shelton that could trouble both Alcaraz and Sinner's chances of glory at this year's edition of the prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam.

Alcaraz and Sinner, the ATP No. 2 and 1 respectively, produced a five-hour-29-minutes epic in the final of the 2025 French Open; their maiden meeting in a Major final. At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, the Spaniard and the Italian will be the top two seeds in the men's singles draw, meaning they can only face each other in the tournament if they both reach the final. Furthermore, Alcaraz is the two-time reigning champion at SW19.

Trending

Speaking recently to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni suggested that most fans would expect a Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final at Wimbledon. However, he also warned the Spaniard and the Italian that a big hitter like Ben Shelton can pose a serious threat to them on grass. Shelton has garnered quite a reputation for himself for his ferocious serve and aggressive style of play.

"Normally, a Sinner-Alcaraz final (would be expected), but we’re talking about a particular Slam, there are always some surprises," Toni Nadal said.

"If you find a Shelton or another great hitter on the day, important heads can fall. Grass is a treacherous surface, where the match can quickly get out of hand," he added.

Despite Toni Nadal's take, the fact is that so far, Shelton has struggled mightily whenever he has faced Alcaraz or Sinner.

Ben Shelton has only one win in nine combined meetings against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Ben Shelton (Source: Getty)

For all his undeniable talent and on-court ability, Ben Shelton is yet to assert himself when faced with the challenge of squaring up against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old American has clashed against the Spaniard on three occasions so far, with Alcaraz coming out on top every time.

Their most recent meeting came in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open. While Shelton tried his best to keep up with the eventual champion, he could only take a set, as the Spaniard ultimately won the match 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Against Jannik Sinner, Shelton has a 1-5 win-loss record, with his sole victory against the Italian coming in their maiden ATP Tour-level match in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Since then, the American has been unable to even win a set against Sinner across five meetings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More