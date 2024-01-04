Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni has shared his thoughts on the Spaniard's comeback, admitting that it has gotten off to a better start than they had expected.

After 12 months of inactivity, Nadal returned to action at the 2024 Brisbane International, where has now won his first two matches, against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler, in straight sets. Up next, he will take on Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals.

Speaking to Onda Cero Mallorca in a recent interview, Toni Nadal, who was part of his nephew's entourage until recently, stated the 37-year-old was playing at a good level. At the same time, the Spaniard wanted to see how he fares against tougher opponents in the coming days.

While Toni Nadal emphasized that the 22-time Grand Slam champion cannot come back from injuries anymore with the same rigor that he had in his younger days, he was optimistic in general and looked forward to seeing how he continues on tour.

"Rafa can be very happy because the level he is showing is good enough. It's an exciting start, but we have to see him in more difficult games. At the moment, things are going almost better than we expected," Toni Nadal said, in quotes collected by Marca.

"Rafa has always had the good ability to get into shape very quickly. Sometimes, after many injuries, she has come back even better than she had done before. This time is the most difficult because the years are there and it is more complicated. Let's see if I can continue like this," he added.

Rafael Nadal can have a good Australian Open if he gets a good draw, says uncle Toni

2024 Brisbane International: Day 5

Toni Nadal also touched upon his nephew's chances at the upcoming Australian Open, stating that if he gets a few more challenging matches under his belt in Brisbane and then a good draw in Melbourne, he can have a very good tournament there.

"I think you do have options. If Rafael manages to play a few more matches, if in Brisbane he plays with more qualified people and in the Australian Open he has a good draw, essential as he is not seeded, it is possible that he will have a good tournament," Toni Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal has entered the 2024 Australian Open with a Protected Ranking, and will be unseeded at the tournament. It is possible, therefore, that he draws a seeded player in his very first round.

