Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello admitted to clinic in Mallorca, could undergo an operation soon: Reports

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello is reportedly admitted to a clinic in Mallorca and could undergo an operation soon.

According to reports, Perello, who is 31 weeks pregnant, was admitted to a private clinic in Palma, Mallorca on Monday. The Spaniard could undergo an operation in the forthcoming hours as per the recommendation of her doctors.

She is currently under observation as a precautionary measure so that complications are avoided. Perello's parents and Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel are with her.

Reports of Nadal and Perello expecting their first child circulated back in June and the 22-time Major winner confirmed the news later that month.

Rafael Nadal is currently practicing for the US Open

Nadal will compete at the US Open as the second seed

Rafael Nadal is currently in New York preparing for the US Open, where he is seeded second following the withdrawal of Alexander Zverev. His last appearance at the Major saw him win it by beating Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling final.

The 36-year-old reached the semifinals of Wimbledon but was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an abdominal injury. He returned to action at the Cincinnati Masters but suffered a second-round defeat to eventual champion Borna Coric.

Following the match, Nadal said that he needs to practice and improve and needs more time on court.

"It's difficult to take a lot of positive things, but I need to improve," Nadal said. "I need to practise. I need to return better. I need days [on the court], and that's the truth. Obviously I had my chances in the beginning. In the tie-break I had two important chances with two set points that I played terrible with two more-or-less easy shots."

Following his early exit in Cincinnati, Nadal will be eager to have a good run at the US Open and will try to win his fifth title at Flushing Meadows. The King of Clay was seen practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

Rafael Nadal will be among the favorites to win the US Open, but the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas are more than capable of challenging for the competition, among others.

If the 36-year-old wins, he will win three Grand Slams in a calendar year for the second time in his career (first in 2013) and return to the top of the ATP rankings.

