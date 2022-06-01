Rafael Nadal's win over Novak Djokovic shatters Eurosport's French Open viewership record

Rafael Nadal's French Open quarterfinal defeat of Novak Djokovic broke Eurosport's viewership record to become the most-watched Roland Garros match in the channel's history.

The quarterfinal, which lasted more than four hours, saw an average of 833,00 viewers tune in throughout the match. The total viewership eventually crossed the one million mark, registering 1,036,993 at the end.

Eurosport.es @Eurosport_ES La épica victoria de Nadal ante Djokovic en cuartos de eurosport.es/tenis/victoria… La épica victoria de Nadal ante Djokovic en cuartos de #RolandGarros , lo más visto de la historia del torneo en @eurosport 💪 La épica victoria de Nadal ante Djokovic en cuartos de #RolandGarros, lo más visto de la historia del torneo en @eurosport eurosport.es/tenis/victoria…

It became the second-most-watched match in Eurosport's history, with Nadal's win over Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open final generating over 1.3 million viewers.

Earlier yesterday, the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev registered over half a million (544,687) viewers.

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in the semifinals

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal shake hands after 2022 French Open quarterfinal.

Following Rafael Nadal's 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 quarterfinal defeat of Novak Djokovic, the Spaniard faces Alexander Zverev in the 2022 French Open semifinal.

There was a lot of uncertainty about Nadal at the start of the French Open after he aggravated his chronic foot injury against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open. The 35-year-old shrugged off that uncertainty by reaching the fourth round without dropping a single set, before he was forced to dig deep to overcome Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Zverev comes into the semifinals after seeing off rising star Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. The German, who finally beat a top-10 ranked player in a Grand Slam at the 14th time of asking, has momentum and confidence to build on.

Nadal and Zverev have met on nine occasions so far, with the Spaniard winning six of those encounters. However, Zverev has had the Spaniard's number in the recent past. In their last four meetings on all surfaces, Zverev has won in straight sets thrice.

On clay, the pair have played each other five times with Nadal leading 4-1. Zverev's only win against Nadal on clay came in Madrid last year, where the German prevailed 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far