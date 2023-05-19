The news of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from this year's French Open came as a saddening thump for all tennis fans. Since making his debut at the clay-court Major in 2005, the Spaniard has been the epitome of sheer brilliance. Thus, just like any other supporter, Mark Petchey also thinks Nadal's legacy at Roland Garros is 'immense'.

Dealing with massive foot and hip injuries, Nadal played his last match at the Australian Open earlier this year. The match was a second-round fixture where he squared off against Mackenzie McDonald, but due to his hip injury getting flared, he lost the match.

The Spaniard expected to make his much-awaited return in the clay season, but that didn't happen. Constantly suffering from injuries, he withdrew his participation from the likes of the Italian Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open. Thus, Rafael Nadal's absence from the French Open was somehow expected.

The legacy is immense and to be celebrated for all the achievements. The wins mean more because of the adversity overcome in achieving them.



He became a verb.



“To do a Nadal”



Nevertheless, the former tennis professional took to Twitter to reply to a fellow user, who labeled the 'King of Clay' as one of the biggest "what ifs" in the history of tennis

The user wrote:

"13 slams missed, countless M1000 missed and he still at the top (with Novak) at 22 Grand slams. Tennis' biggest *what if* is Rafa Nadal nobody else."

Replying to the tweet, Petchey stated that Nadal's achievements at the prestigious clay-court major should be celebrated, considering all the challenges he overcame to emerge as a champion.

"No “what if’s” everyone has “what if’s”. The legacy is immense and to be celebrated for all the achievements. The wins mean more because of the adversity overcome in achieving them."

He also added that the Spaniard has become a 'verb' following the phrase "to do a Nadal".

Rafael Nadal won't be part of this year's French Open

Yesterday, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from Roland Garros. The rescript left all the fans heartbroken, as they had been rooting to witness him on the tennis court for a long time.

In a press conference that was hosted at the Rafael Nadal Academy on May 18, he revealed that the injury he sustained at the Australian Open hasn't evolved as expected. Thus, a return to the French Open has become next to impossible for him.

Can't wait to see you back on court, We will cherish every momentCan't wait to see you back on court, @RafaelNadal We will cherish every moment 💙Can't wait to see you back on court, @RafaelNadal 💪 https://t.co/t3kYQcbiBd

Nadal said:

"The injury I suffered in Australia has not evolved as expected. I have lost goals along the way. Roland Garros becomes impossible. I will not be able to be there after many years and with what it means this appointment for me."

Nadal also stated that if he makes a comeback right now, the possibility of him continuing to play until next year will diminish drastically. He added that he'll be returning in 2024, and it will be his last year as a tennis professional.

