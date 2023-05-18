The withdrawal of Rafael Nadal from the 2023 Roland Garros sent shockwaves through the tennis world. Former player-turned-commentator Mark Petchey feels the Spaniard's decision would impact the psyche of other top players on the ATP tour.

Nadal has been on the sidelines since competing at the 2023 Australian Open due to a hip injury and was expected to return to the courts in Paris. However, his decision to prolong his recovery period has left a huge hole in the tennis world, which many young players would be trying to fill.

Petchey, Andy Murray's former coach, wondered how the absence of Rafael Nadal would impact the young talents that have grown up watching him dominate the red clay of Paris. He also believes that there would be a shift in the mindset of these players, who now have an opportunity to stop Novak Djokovic from getting his hands on his 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 Roland Garros.

"Amazing mindset shift for so many of the male players now with the news. Whose going to take the opportunity that has presented itself to go deep and potentially stop Novak from claiming the outright lead with 23? @rolandgarros @TennisChannel Sunday 28th May it all kicks off," Petchey tweeted.

There are many top 10 players who may be the answer to Petchey's question. There is World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, who is now the firm favorite to take home the second Grand Slam of the year.

Casper Rudd, last year's finalist and current World No. 4, is also a strong candidate to win the French Open. Rudd is a masterful clay court player who will definitely be vying to take a step toward Grand Slam glory after coming so close last year.

Other top 10 players like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev may also raise their hand to stop Djokovic from winning his second consecutive Grand Slam of 2023.

Rafael Nadal says 2024 could be his last on the ATP tour

In addition to announcing his decision to withdraw from the 2023 Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal also alluded that 2024 will "probably" be his last year on the ATP tour. The 36-year-old made the suggestion in a press conference

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also remarked that he wants to end his career on his own terms and will not announce his retirement in a press conference.

Addressing reporters at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Majorca, Spain, the 36-year-old said:

"I don't like the word but I feel strong enough to say it: I don't think I deserve to end like this. I’ve worked hard enough throughout my career for my end not to be in a press conference."

