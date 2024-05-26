“Rafael Nadal saw Alexander Zverev and decided he has to drop his retirement gimmick” – Fans react to Spaniard not dismissing French Open 2025 bid

Rafael Nadal has irked tennis fans on the internet to some degree with his back-and-forth statements regarding his retirement ahead of the 2024 French Open. He recently denied accepting that his upcoming campaign is going to be the departing at Roland Garros.

Nadal has won the Paris Major a mindboggling 14 times and has been the favorite every time stepped on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. The same might not be the case this year at least for the first round as he finds himself opposite current Italian Open champion Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard will likely hang up his racket in 2024 but refrained from admitting it in his pre-tournament presser at the French Open.

"Is this my last Roland Garros? Probably yes, but I don't want to say 100%. I don’t want to close the door. This place is magical for me. I may say yes in a couple of months, but I feel better than a month and a half ago," the 37-year-old said.

A section of tennis fans on X took a dig at the 22-time Grand Slam champion seeing his uncertainty.

"He's been saying it's his last year since 2020 and people fall for it every time," a fan wrote.

Another fan reckoned that the Spaniard's statement during the presser was a preliminary justification in case he lost to Zverev.

"He saw Zverev in his draw and decided he has to drop his retirement gimmick if he needs to play next year," the fan stated.

"By the time Zverev beats him, he will be sure to make it his last RG," a fan claimed.

"We are coming for RG 2025 when we don't have to face World No. 4 in the first round," a fan quipped.

"He’ll change he’s mind when Zverev beats him 6-1,6-2,6-0," a fan wrote.

"Pretty much can't take anything he says seriously. I liked him a lot until I figured that out," a fan commented.

Rafael Nadal: "The answer will be on Monday"

Rafael Nadal. PHOTO: GETTY

In the aforementioned presser at the 2024 French Open, Rafael Nadal sounded confident about his chances against Alexander Zverev on Monday, May 27.

"I am enjoying and feel competitive in training. I can play against anyone and I don't feel worse than others. That gives me hope. I can run without limitations now," he said.

He enters the Roland Garros draw after a disappointing end to his Italian Open campaign where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

"I'm not anxious, I'm focused on trying to play. Maybe I will repeat the disaster of Rome but in my mind I’m going to give myself a chance to be competitive here. The answer will be on Monday," the Spaniard added.

Notably, Rafael Nadal holds the upper hand over Alexander Zverev on paper as he leads the head-to-head tally 7-3.

