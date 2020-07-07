Rafael Nadal says he didn't dream of winning Wimbledon as a child

Rafael Nadal discussed his tryst with Wimbledon, and how he never considered winning it to be a realistic goal.

The Spaniard also talked about how much he respects the tournament, and how excited he feels to play there.

Rafael Nadal with his 2nd Wimbledon title

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is currently on a break from tennis due to the ongoing pandemic-enforced suspension of the tour. The Spaniard has used the downtime to give some much-needed respite to his knees and wrists after years of grueling pressure.

There is mounting speculation that Rafael Nadal may have to choose between the US Open and Roland Garros, but for now he is enjoying his leisure time with family. The Spaniard would've normally been slugging it out at Wimbledon this time of the year; however, the cancellation of the tournament has meant he can sit back and recall the good memories from previous years instead.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion has lifted the title at SW19 on two occasions. The first time was in 2008, when he overcame his arch-rival Federer in an epic five-setter despite playing with anesthesia. The second was in 2010, when he beat Tomas Berdych in the final.

Rafael Nadal has since won 10 more Grand Slams, but hasn’t been able to add to his tally at Wimbledon.

The 2008 Wimbledon final that Rafael Nadal won is often called the greatest match in the history of the sport. While that is a subjective take, the match certainly sent shivers down the spine of everyone watching it on that day.

The Spaniard emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7, even as dusk had started gathering around Center Court.

Rafael Nadal after winning Wimbledon 2008

The match, which extended well beyond four hours, saw Roger Federer fight back from the jaws of defeat several times. At one point it seemed that the 'claycourt specialist' Rafael Nadal was just not destined to triumph on grass; despite having control for vast stretches of the contest, he couldn't shut the door on Federer.

When Nadal finally won match point off a netted forehand by the Swiss, the celebration was cathartic. The Spaniard fell back on the floor, soaking in the moment and the monumental achievement, having fulfilled a long-cherished dream.

But Nadal has now revealed that he never really considered winning Wimbledon to be a realistic goal. Speaking in an interview with Movistar, the Spaniard said that when he was little he only thought of winning the next tournament that he played.

Rafael Nadal admits he had smaller goals as a child

Rafael Nadal at the Centre Court of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal always stayed in the moment, even as a child, and never looked too far ahead.

"I did not dream of the trophy as a child, to be honest, because when I was little I really dreamed of winning my next tournament, the Spanish championship or the Nike Junior Tour," he said.

This attention to detail and ability to focus on the present have not only kept him grounded, but have also helped him overcome the mental challenges of professional tennis. Rafael Nadal is known to be arguably the toughest nut to crack on tour; the only player who can be expected to outlast him is Novak Djokovic, who himself is toughness personified.

Nadal did admit, however, that after turning pro he was always eager to do well at the Big W.

"When I was lucky enough to become a professional, I was always excited to play well at Wimbledon. It is a unique trophy and I am very lucky to have it here,” said the 12-time French Open champion.

Despite being so successful on the clay of Paris, Nadal has also always respected the traditions that the Centre Court of Wimbledon carries. That perhaps explains how he managed to triumph there twice, despite having a game that was seemingly not suited to the fast-paced grass.