Rafael Nadal says his goal is "to fight again for everything" if he can play with "no limitations"

Rafael Nadal has revealed the goal of his comeback is to "fight again for everything" if he is able to compete without physical limitations. The Spaniard is set to return to action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where he will face either Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday.

Nadal sustained a foot injury during his defeat to great rival Novak Djokovic in the pair's marathon Roland Garros semifinal in June. The 35-year-old played just one event after the French Open - the Citi Open in Washington in August - before ending his season to recover from the injury.

Speaking at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Nadal explained he does not expect to play without pain on his return, but hopes it will be manageable enough for him to perform well.

“I am super happy to be back," Nadal said. "It’s not about pain. I had pain a lot of times during my career, almost all the time, it’s more about having the chance to have a pain that I can manage to compete well. Let’s see. I need to try it in competition. Of course, I am feeling better, if not I will not be here."

The 20-time Major champion then admitted his comeback will be challenging and that he is simply pleased to be able to compete again after a difficult period.

"I know the comeback will be not easy," Nadal continued. "I don’t have big expectations now. My only expectation is to be here, to play in front of a great crowd again, to feel myself competing again against great players, and then enjoy. It has been a very tough period of time for me, honestly, so just to be here is great news for me."

The World No. 6 also discussed his target of fighting for big titles again if physically able to, while declaring his situation could improve significantly in a short period of time.

"I really hope the foot is going to get better and better to be again at the level that I want to be," Nadal added. "If I am able to play with no limitations, I want to fight again for everything, so that’s the goal. My experience says that things change very quick. What today seems impossible or almost impossible, nobody knows what can happen in one month."

Rafael Nadal to make Grand Slam return at 2022 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal during his quarterfinal with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 Australian Open

After missing Wimbledon and the US Open this year, Rafael Nadal is on the entry list for the 2022 Australian Open, which begins in January. The great Spaniard fell in five sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight of the 2021 Australian Open, having led the Greek player 2-0.

The 35-year-old is level on 20 Grand Slam titles with rivals Novak Djokovic, who is also on the entry list, and Roger Federer, who will miss the tournament. Nadal won his only title at the Major in 2009, and has since been a runner-up four times (2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019).

