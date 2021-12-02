Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic is "best positioned" to finish his career with the most Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are all tied at the top of the all-time Slam leaderboard with 20 Majors apiece. The Serb has made great progress in the race this year, winning three Grand Slams, while Nadal and Federer have been sidelined with injuries.

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal admitted that Djokovic is in the best position to end his career with the maximum number of Grand Slams, with uncertainty about his and Federer's future abounding.

"Djokovic is the best positioned to take this title of being the player with the most Grand Slams," Nadal was quoted as saying by Eurosport. "One does not have to be fooled, Federer is where he is and I am where I am. Djokovic, instead, is competing and having a great time."

"Reality is what it is and one does not have to ignore it. What may happen in nine months will be seen, but he is the favorite right now," he added.

The Spaniard will be making his return to the tennis court at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi this month, after undergoing minor surgery for a chronic foot injury. He has set his sights on the 2022 Australian Open.

Federer, on the other hand, faces uncertainty regarding his comeback. The Swiss maestro will miss the Australian Open and has said it is unlikely he will play at Wimbledon next year either.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Zverev are no longer 'Next Gen' - Rafael Nadal

During the interview, Rafael Nadal also weighed in on the progress made by Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev and said they can no longer be considered the 'Next Gen.'

"They are no longer the Next Gen, we do not have to make it eternal. Players like Medvedev, Zverev or Tsitsipas have already passed that stage of the Next Gen, they are the current generation, of the present," he said.

Medvedev ended the year as World No. 2 with some big titles under his belt. The Russian started the year with a triumph at the ATP Cup and reached the Australian Open final. He then stopped Djokovic from winning the Calendar Slam by winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the US open.

Tsitsipas won his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo this year and reached the final of the French Open. He also defeated Rafael Nadal by overturning a two-set deficit during the Australian Open quarterfinal.

Zverev, the most successful of the trio prior to the year, won Olympic gold and the ATP Finals trophy.

