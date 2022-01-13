Rafael Nadal posts picture from practice session, says "work is in progress for the Australian Open"

Rafael Nadal has been ramping up his preparations for the 2022 Australian Open over the last few days. The Spaniard, who made a return to competitive tennis last week at the Melbourne Summer Set, took to Instagram on Thursday to inform his fans that he has been fine-tuning his game ahead of the first Major of the year.

Nadal has been practicing vigorously at the Rod Laver Arena over the past couple of days, trading hits with the likes of Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman. The Spaniard appears to be in great shape and is feeling confident in his game, as per his latest Instagram post.

"Work in progress for the Australian Open," Rafael Nadal wrote along with a muscle and wink emoji.

A screenshot of the Spaniard's story from earlier on Thursday

Rafael Nadal later joined Dylan Alcott at a promotional event organized by KIA, the Australian Open's main sponsor for over 20 years. The duo gave away the keys to 130 KIA cars, which will be used as shuttles to transport players, officials and VIPs throughout the next fortnight.

KIA also debuted their all-electric EV6 during the event. Nadal, who launched the hybrid version of the car last year, said it was a "really special" vehicle.

"Well, with this car it's really amazing, no? I have this car at home and it's really special," Nadal said during the event.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



and



@kiaaustralia • #Kia • #MovementThatInspires Buzzing for #AO2022 @RafaelNadal and @DylanAlcott joined us today at Kia Arena, accepting the keys to the 130 @Kia_Worldwide cars that will keep players, officials and VIPs moving around Melbourne over the coming weeks. Buzzing for #AO2022 ⚡️@RafaelNadal and @DylanAlcott joined us today at Kia Arena, accepting the keys to the 130 @Kia_Worldwide cars that will keep players, officials and VIPs moving around Melbourne over the coming weeks.@kiaaustralia • #Kia • #MovementThatInspires https://t.co/YR3DuKYnJ1

Rafael Nadal handed tough draw at 2022 Australian Open

After spending several months on the sidelines, Rafael Nadal returned to competitive tennis in Melbourne last week. The Spaniard clinched the ATP 250 title by beating Maxime Cressy in the final, his first ATP crown since last year's Rome Masters.

Nadal has now shifted his focus to the Australian Open, where he will chase his first title since 2009.

The Spaniard has been handed a rather tricky draw and could face home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, before potentially taking on Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz in back-to-back matches. If Nadal manages to reach the last eight, he will most likely face Alexander Zverev.

If the 20-time Major winner passes the Zverev test, he could come up against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, provided the Serb is allowed to compete.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



R1 Giron

R2 Kokkinakis/Q

R3 Khachanov

R4 Hurkacz

QF Zverev

SF Djokovic/Berrettini

F Medvedev/Tsitsipas Nadal's path to 2nd #AusOpen title:R1 GironR2 Kokkinakis/QR3 KhachanovR4 HurkaczQF ZverevSF Djokovic/BerrettiniF Medvedev/Tsitsipas Nadal's path to 2nd #AusOpen title:R1 GironR2 Kokkinakis/QR3 KhachanovR4 HurkaczQF ZverevSF Djokovic/BerrettiniF Medvedev/Tsitsipas

Also Read Article Continues below

Nadal is far from the favorite at Melbourne Park, but the Spaniard is a supreme fighter and should never be counted out.

Edited by Arvind Sriram