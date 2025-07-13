Rafael Nadal sends consoling message to Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon heartbreak; congrats Jannik Sinner for maiden title win at SW19

Rafael Nadal shared a heartfelt message for his fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz following his tough loss in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships against Jannik Sinner on Sunday, July 13. While offering words of encouragement to Alcaraz, he also made sure to congratulate Sinner on his impressive victory.

Sinner staged a brilliant comeback after dropping the first set to defeat Carlos Alcaraz and capture his first Wimbledon title. The Italian overcame the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to claim his fourth Grand Slam title, adding to his previous wins at two Australian Opens and one US Open.

This marked the second consecutive Grand Slam final between Sinner and Alcaraz, with the latter having edged out the former in a five-set thriller at the French Open just last month. The World No. 2 was also aiming for a historic three-peat at the All England Club as the two-time defending champion, but ultimately fell just short.

Nadal, ever the gracious sportsman, took to X (formerly Twitter) about an hour after the match wrapped up and wrote:

"Congratulations @janniksin on your first @Wimbledon Special moments! I know it won't be an easy day, but... Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on another Grand Slam final and for the great season you're having."

A day ago, the 22-time Grand Slam champion extended his congratulations to Iga Swiatek for winning her maiden Wimbledon title, praising her dominant performance in the final:

"Congratulations @iga_swiatek! Amazing tournament!"

The 39-year-old also sent a heartfelt message to runner-up Amanda Anisimova, who was visibly emotional after falling short in her first-ever Grand Slam final.

"Be proud, @AnisimovaAmanda! Grand Slam finalist!" he wrote.

Rafael Nadal says he wouldn't mind if Carlos Alcaraz ends up achieving more than him

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2024 Paris Olympics | Image Source: Getty

In a recent interview with British newspaper The Times, Rafael Nadal was asked how he would feel if Carlos Alcaraz eventually achieved more than him. He said it wouldn’t bother him at all and openly admitted that if he were to play Alcaraz in a Wimbledon final right now, he would likely lose.

Nadal said:

"It won’t bother me at all if by the end of his career Carlos has done better than me."

"I could very well lose because Carlos is an incredible player. And on grass I think he does better things than I did because he has a better serve and a better volley than I had at his age," he added.

While Nadal is famously known as the 'King of Clay' for his unparalleled record of 14 French Open titles, he also has a strong history at Wimbledon. He has won the prestigious grasscourt Slam twice, in 2008 and 2010, and has reached the final a total of five times.

The Spaniard is currently enjoying his retirement and chose not to attend the grasscourt Major this year, unlike his former arch-rival, Roger Federer. He’s spending time in Mallorca, focused on his family and taking care of his wife, who is eight months pregnant, as the couple prepares to welcome their second child.

