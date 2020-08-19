Rafael Nadal sends heartfelt note to fellow Olympian Ona Carbonell on the birth of her son

Rafael Nadal, touted as one of the greatest athletes to have ever emerged out of Spain, has always shared an incredible relationship with sports personalities in Spain, be it fellow Olympians or otherwise.

Recently, Olympic swimmer Ona Carbonell shared a gesture made by the Spaniard for her on the occasion of the birth of her son.

We are waiting for Kai in Mallorca to be a great tennis player: Rafael Nadal to Carbonell on the birth of her son

Ona Carbonell at the 2015 FINA World Championships

The current World No. 2 made an incredible gesture towards fellow Spanish Olympian Ona Carbonell, who announced via her social media handles that she had a baby on 5th August.

Carbonell revealed via her Instagram account that Rafael Nadal and his sister Maribel had sent a small gift on the birth of her son, Kai, with a note saying he is always welcome at the Spaniard's academy in Mallorca.

"Congratulations, Ona. Maybe Kai will prefer water, but if not, we are waiting for him in Mallorca to be a great tennis player," said the note as per Ono Carbonell's Instagram. "Enjoy this experience very much. We hope to see you very soon. A big hug."

Ona Carbonell Ballestero is a Spanish synchronized swimmer who was present at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, where she represented Spain and took home the silver medal in the women's duet with Andrea Fuentes. She also won the bronze medal in the team event with Spain at London 2012.

Ona Carbonell's Instagram Story

Through her Instagram, she thanked both Rafael Nadal and his sister for the incredible gesture, claiming that if her son ever takes up tennis, he will be spending every summer at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"If Kai likes tennis, you will have it every summer at the Rafael Nadal Academy," said Carbonell.

The Rafa Nadal Academy was started in Mallorca in 2016 and has since become one of the more popular destinations for up-and-coming athletes, particularly tennis players, in the last 4 years.

¡Día de entrenamientos 🔝 en la #RafaNadalAcademyByMovistar! @RafaelNadal has been watching the practice sessions of the RNA players. A great motivation for all of them! VAMOS‼️ pic.twitter.com/QkJjXCuvLH — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) June 18, 2020

Recently undergoing an expansion, Rafael Nadal expressed his desire for the academy to become one of the premier destinations for young athletes, and to become a 'reference point' for other academies.

The Academy in Mallorca is headed by the Spaniard's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, and it has recently developed a new unit outside of Spain, in Kuwait.